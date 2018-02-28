medindia
Oral Surgery San Francisco Announces Nearly 'Pain Free' Options for Dental Implants and Oral Surgery in San Francisco

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Dental News
Oral Surgery San Francisco, led by Dr. Alex Rabinovich, has announced a new option for nearly pain free dental implants and oral surgery. Dr. Rabinovich now offers pain management using Exparel, a leading non-opioid form of pain management therapy post surgery.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oral Surgery San Francisco and the San Francisco Dental Implant Center,

both under the leadership of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, are excited to announce a new option for virtually pain free oral surgery based on Exparel. Exparel is an exciting pain management treatment, and Dr. Rabinovich is an authorized specialist in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"As a leading oral surgeon here in the San Francisco Bay Area, I hear a lot of patient anxieties with respect to pain management and all types of oral surgery, not just dental implants," explained Dr. Alex Rabinovich, chief oral surgeon of San Francisco Dental Implant Center. "For this reason, I am excited to be able to offer Exparel to my oral surgery patients for innovative, non-opioid pain management after dental implants, wisdom teeth extraction, and other forms of oral surgery. Obviously, no therapy can guarantee pain-free oral surgery, but this treatment substantially decreases pain after an operation."

To find more information about Exparel therapy for pain management after dental implants, visit http://www.sfdentalimplants.com/pain-free/. To learn more about its use after all types of oral surgery, visit http://www.oralsurgery-sf.com/pain/. Interested patients are urged to visit either website for a consultation; journalists, bloggers, and others writing about innovative ways to deal with postoperative pain after oral surgery, are urged to reach out to Dr. Rabinovich for commentary.

Offering Innovative Pain Management Options for San Francisco Bay Area Patients

Here is background on this release. Many oral surgery patients are understandably anxious about pain after surgery. Whether the surgery is a wisdom teeth extraction, a series of dental implants, or some other type of jaw or oral surgery, the patient inevitably looks to the post-operative experience with a sense of pain. For this reason, many patients avoid oral surgery until it is imperative, often at physical and psychological costs to their well-being. In addition, due to the current sociological situation in the United States, many patients are concerned about opioids and their addictive problems. Indeed, for patients who are in recovery, many of the common pain therapies are not an options. By offering Exparel as a treatment options for pain to his San Francisco oral surgery patients, Dr. Rabinovich is showing his leadership as one of the top oral surgeons in San Francisco, in the Bay Area, and all of California.

ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO DENTAL IMPLANT CENTER

San Francisco Dental Implant Center, under the direction of Dr. Alex Rabinovich, focuses on the placement and restoration of dental implants, making its team among the most experienced in the Bay Area. Dr. Rabinovich is a Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon specializing in the field of dental implants. The new Trefoil dental implants have been added to the list of procedures the professional oral surgeon provides. This additional training, along with his years of experience, sets Alex Rabinovich MD DDS apart from the growing number of general dentists offering dental implant treatments. Dr. Rabinovich provides services for the San Francisco Bay Area, Peninsula and surrounding North Bay Cities.

Contact: San Francisco Dental Implant Center, Media Relations Web. http://www.sfdentalimplants.com/ Email. visage.sanfran@gmail.com Tel. 415-817-9991

 

SOURCE San Francisco Oral Surgery



