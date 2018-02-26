medindia
Oppenheimer Strengthens Life Sciences Team With New Managing Director

Monday, February 26, 2018
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading wealth manager and investment

bank and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) – today announced Leland Gershell, M.D., Ph.D. joined the Firm as Managing Director and Senior Analyst on the Life Sciences research team. With extensive experience
in the field, he is responsible for expanding and distinguishing Oppenheimer's Life Sciences research product.

Gershell joins from Capricor Therapeutics, which develops therapies for rare pediatric diseases, and previously served as CFO of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, a company developing small-molecule drug candidates for neuropsychiatric disorders. His achievements include raising over $140 million across a variety of equity financing mechanisms and securing investment participation from leading Life Science institutions. Prior to his corporate roles, Leland covered a variety of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies as both a sell-side and buy-side analyst.

"This is a very dynamic time in the healthcare sector, with new therapies poised to revolutionize business models, as well as the continued focus on technology innovation using artificial intelligence and big data," said John Parks, Managing Director & Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer. "Leland's experience, both financial and corporate, will help guide the Life Sciences research team through this era of change and help expand Oppenheimer's research offerings."

Healthcare and Life Sciences has historically been a strong focus for the Firm. Oppenheimer reaffirmed its commitment to Healthcare Investment Banking last year with a series of new hires.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oppenheimer-strengthens-life-sciences-team-with-new-managing-director-300603628.html

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
