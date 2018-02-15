medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Opioid Crisis Book and Song Showcases Addiction Overdose and Epidemic Reality

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Interviews with drug dealers, politicians, pharmaceutical workers, addicts and law enforcement showcases the brutal reality of drug addiction, opioid abuse and the damage to everyday families.

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. releases The Opioid Crisis Coloring

Book Comic with a song based on the actual book. A 28 page adult comic coloring book with a scan-able QR code to listen to the Opioid Crisis song. Original music created by Shaytan Music© representing the unflattering facts of the drug addiction epidemic sweeping the world. The 8.5 x 11 high quality book is available on the company website and sells for $6.99, song included. The book and song is about no one person in particular, unless you are mentioned by name: law enforcement, politicians, drug agencies, help centers, etc. say company officials. The Shaytan© Music band performs the song in a YouTube Video.

The book designed for adults 18+ contains interviews with drug dealers, politicians, pharmaceutical workers, addicts and law enforcement while showcasing the brutal reality of drug addiction, opioid abuse and the damage to everyday families. "If you are old enough to do drugs, you are old enough for this comic book," stated Wayne Bell, Publisher.

Grabbing news headlines hourly in the U.S., opioid addiction boasts a sickening star role in the countless overdoses, murders, thefts, suicides alongside other criminal activities. With national attention, the brutal reality of this insidious epidemic has been fragmented into individual stories of struggle and despair. In an effort to help bring transparency, truthfulness and a new look, Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. known for indifference to political correctness, addresses the subject of legal and illegal medication, and illicit drugs gone wrong.

"The Opioid Crisis Book gives an honest, sobering look at the causes and casualties of a disease that claims over 65,000 lives in the United States annually and has created a trillion dollar hole in the U.S. economy in the past 20+ years," says Bell.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing quality adult and children's teaching and learning tools, coloring book products for nearly three decades and publishes music. Known for their market leading positions the RBCB family of products are classic, colorful, unique and musical. The company owns more than 1500 coloring book and music related domain names in several countries. A trend-setting leader in children's publishing and the coloring book industry. The company holds membership in numerous professional and trade organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other industry leading groups. Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.

For more information call: 314-725-1452 or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com

 

SOURCE Really Big Coloring Books, Inc.



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.