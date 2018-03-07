Ontario Government takes significant action to address opioid crisis; NARCAN™ Nasal Spray to be made available to all Ontarians free of charge through pharmacies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, Ontario becomes the first province to provide

access to NARCAN™ Nasal Spray free of charge through pharmacies as part of its Ontario Naloxone Program for Pharmacies (ONPP).

As the opioid crisis continues to rise in Ontario, increased access to naloxone, which

aids in the emergency treatment of an opioid overdose, is key to fighting the crisis. Adapt Pharma's NARCAN™ (naloxone) Nasal Spray 4mg will now be accessible to allresidents through local pharmacies, with timing to be confirmed.

Having distributed hundreds of naloxone kits to those using opioids as well as parents and friends of those using opioids, pharmacist Mark Barnes applauds the government's decision.

"Getting naloxone kits into the hands of the public and providing training has always been my mission, and the inclusion of NARCAN™ Nasal Spray in the Ontario Naloxone Program for Pharmacies will help Ontarians with their fight against the opioid crisis," said Mark Barnes, Pharmacist at Respect Rx Pharmasave, Ottawa. "Because NARCAN™ is a nasal spray, that makes it easy for anyone to administer during an opioid overdose situation, especially if panic sets in. The fact that it contains 4mg of naloxone is positive, given the strength of opioids currently in our communities."

NARCAN™ Nasal Spray 4mg is the first and only needle-free formulation of naloxone for the emergency treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose. It does not require assembly or any specialized medical training and is also the highest concentrated dose of intranasal naloxone currently available.

Anyone who is personally, or has loved ones, who may be exposed to opioid drugs, can now get access to NARCAN™ Nasal Spray to have on-hand in the event they are confronted with an emergency situation. Households, workplaces and public institutions (libraries, sports facilities etc.) should be equipped with naloxone on-hand as part of their first aid kits as it could help during an opioid overdose. While naloxone does not reduce the effects of overdose by other drugs, giving naloxone to a person who isn't having an opioid overdose is unlikely to cause more harm.

"Unfortunately, the number of opioid overdoses continues to rise in Ontario and across Canada. Given that these overdoses are caused by either accidental misuse of prescription opioids or exposure to illicitly-manufactured and highly potent opioids, such as fentanyl, we are committed to working with all stakeholders to support the education and awareness surrounding the opioid crisis," said David Renwick, General Manager of Adapt Pharma Canada. "The addition of NARCAN™ Nasal Spray to the Ontario Naloxone Program for Pharmacies now allows even greater access to naloxone to all Ontario residents with a health card. Adapt remains committed to working with governments to see naloxone widely distributed throughout all communities."

Pharmacies will be able to obtain NARCAN™ Nasal Spray from their regular distributors. For further information on this, please visit the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

ABOUT NARCAN™ (naloxone HCl) NASAL SPRAY1

Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray is a pure opioid antagonist indicated for emergency use outside of a hospital to reverse known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or severe central nervous system depression.

Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray can be administered by a bystander (non-health care professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical care. Emergency medical assistance (calling 911) should be requested immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering naloxone.

NARCAN™ Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care, and additional doses of NARCAN™ Nasal Spray may be required until emergency medical assistance arrives. Seek emergency medical assistance immediately after initial use, keeping the patient under continued surveillance.

NARCAN™ Nasal Spray is available upon consultation with a pharmacist. Always read the label and follow the direction for use. The full product monograph for NARCAN™ Nasal Spray is available at http://www.narcan.com/pdf/NARCAN-Prescribing-Information.pdf

Adapt Pharma Canada Ltd. has established dedicated distribution channels that allow first responders, public health organizations, and individuals to readily access NARCAN™ Nasal Spray. Adapt Customer Support can be reached at 1-877-870-2726 or by e-mail adaptcanada@customer-support.ca.

Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray is available as 4 mg/0.1 mL single-dose sprayer, carton of 2 devices.

