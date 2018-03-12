medindia
OnlineSchoolsCenter.com Releases Rankings of the Best Online School for Doctor of Occupational Therapy

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineSchoolsCenter.com has recently released their list of the Best Online

Schools for Doctor of Occupational Therapy, a comprehensive index of the finest distance education institutions offering doctoral degrees in this discipline.

You may view the list, along with a description of the benefits of each institution,

by clicking the link below:

https://www.onlineschoolscenter.com/best-online-schools-doctor-occupational-therapy/

Occupational Therapy is a holistic health science that involves the rehabilitation of patients with physical and/or mental illnesses so that they can function normally in their daily lives. This practice is a crucial part of the medicinal sciences and is massively beneficial for individuals of all ages. Earning a doctoral level degree in this area of study will give individuals all of the most prestigious and state-of-the-art techniques and knowledge surrounding occupational therapy. They will have the status and networking connections to enter into hospitals and clinics of all kinds upon exiting one of these twenty online schools.

These schools represent some of the finest programs and faculty members in the nation and, in some cases, the world over. Students have access to all of the finest resources and advantages of on-campus students, all of which will drastically enhance their understanding of the field through any one of these twenty curricula.

According to lead researcher and writer, Rowan Jones, "Occupational Therapy helps millions of people everyday to function throughout their lives with ease. Earning a degree of this nature is not only fiscally and economically responsible, it provides the world with a much needed area of medicine."

Below we have listed the schools that have made the Best Online Schools for Doctor of Occupational Therapy:

  • Creighton UniversityOmaha, NE
  • Chatham University – Pittsburgh, PA
  • Quinnipiac UniversityHamden, CT
  • A.T. Still University of Health Sciences – Kirksville, MO
  • Concordia University WisconsinMequon, WI
  • Eastern Kentucky UniversityRichmond, KY
  • University of UtahSalt Lake City, UT
  • Mount Mary University – Milwaukee, WI
  • George Washington UniversityWashington, D.C.
  • Boston UniversityBoston, MA
  • University of KansasLawrence, KS
  • Loma Linda UniversityLoma Linda, CA
  • Misericordia University – Dallas, PA
  • Texas Woman's universityDenton, TX
  • University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences – St. Augustine, FL
  • Salus University – Elkins Park, PA
  • Nova Southeastern UniversityFort Lauderdale, FL
  • JeffersonPhiladelphia, PA
  • Temple UniversityPhiladelphia, PA
  • Towson UniversityTowson, MD

Contact:Rowan JonesResearcher/WriterOnlineSchoolsCenter.comEmail: 191588@email4pr.com Cell: (931) 636-4286

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onlineschoolscentercom-releases-rankings-of-the-best-online-school-for-doctor-of-occupational-therapy-300611564.html

SOURCE OnlineSchoolsCenter.com



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
