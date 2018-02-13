medindia
Ondine Biomedical Inc. Announces the Appointment of Joseph Sowell, III to Board of Directors

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondine Biomedical, Inc. is pleased to announce that Mr.

Joseph Sowell, III has been appointed to Ondine's Board of Directors. 

As the Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Nashville, TN based HCA Healthcare, Inc., Mr. Sowell is responsible

for all development functions and transactions related to HCA's investment, acquisition, or divestiture of any business, including hospitals, outpatient centers, and physician practices.  Mr. Sowell is an active supporter of numerous Nashville charitable and nonprofit organizations, including St. Luke's Community House and Room In the Inn – Campus for Human Development.

"We are pleased and excited that Mr. Sowell has joined our Board of Directors," said Carolyn Cross, CEO and Chairman, Ondine Biomedical Inc. "Mr. Sowell has an impressive background in the healthcare industry and a keen understanding of the challenges facing patients and healthcare organizations due to infections and multi-drug resistance. We are looking forward to working with Mr. Sowell and benefiting from his extensive experience and ongoing support."

"I am impressed with Ondine's technology and the results they have been able to achieve through their work across the globe with leading physicians, hospitals and infection control specialists. I am honored to join Ondine's Board," said Mr. Sowell. "Ondine is tackling this global challenge in public health with innovative solutions and a progressive approach, and I look forward to contributing to their efforts to tackle multi-drug resistance and improving patient outcomes."

Mr. Sowell joins the board with two new board members: Vicente Fox, Former President of Mexico (2000 – 2006), and Jean Charest, Former Premier of Quebec and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of non-antibiotic anti-infective therapies for a broad spectrum of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's platform technology is called photodisinfection, a patented light activated technology that provides rapid antimicrobial efficacy without encouraging antibiotic resistance. Ondine's lead product is the MRSAid™ nasal decolonization system which is used to decolonize the nose of all types of pathogens including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). Several next-generation products in the hospital-associated infection market are currently under development.

For further information: Contact Ondine Biomedical, Inc., Angelika Vance, Director - Corporate Development, avance@ondinebio.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondine-biomedical-inc-announces-the-appointment-of-joseph-sowell-iii-to-board-of-directors-300597533.html

SOURCE Ondine Biomedical Inc.



