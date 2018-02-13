Ondine Biomedical Announces the Appointment of The Honourable Jean Charest, Former Premier of Quebec and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondine Biomedical, Inc. today announced that The Honourable Jean Charest has been

appointed to Ondine's Board of Directors.

Mr. Charest is currently a partner in the law firm McCarthy Tetrault in the Montreal office and serves as an advisor to Canada's Ecofiscal

Commission.

"We are pleased and honoured that The Honourable Jean Charest has joined our Board of Directors," said Carolyn Cross, CEO and Chairman, Ondine Biomedical Inc. "From his focus on reforming Canadian health care - in particular reducing hospital wait times - to his extensive experience in public policy and international business, Mr. Charest represents a Canadian icon who continues to champion better outcomes for global citizens."

"Having worked with infectious disease outbreaks in Quebec hospitals during the early part of my career, recruiting financial support for better outcomes and improving administrative policy to better prepare Canada to face emerging challenges to human health, I have long been deeply concerned about the threat of multi-drug resistance," stated Mr. Charest. "Ondine's non-antibiotic technology represents a new and dynamic approach to prevention and treatment of infections, bringing new light to the rapidly growing problem of antibiotic resistance. I am happy to play a role in helping to bring this important new technology to patients within and beyond Canadian borders."

Mr. Charest joins the board with two new board members: Vicente Fox, Former President of Mexico (2000 – 2006), and Mr. Joseph Sowell III, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Nashville, TN-based HCA Healthcare.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is dedicated to the development of non-antibiotic anti-infective therapies for a broad spectrum of bacterial, viral and fungal infections. Ondine's platform technology is called Photodisinfection, a patented light activated technology that provides rapid antimicrobial efficacy without encouraging antibiotic resistance. Ondine's lead product is the MRSAid™ nasal decolonization system which is used to safely decolonize the nose of a broad spectrum of pathogens including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and fungi. Several next-generation products in the hospital-associated infection (HAI) and Chronic Sinusitis markets are currently under development.

For further information contact Ondine Biomedical Inc.:

