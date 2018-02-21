Oncotarget to be Indexed in Highly Esteemed Meta Database

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Oncotarget announced that its peer-reviewed research

publications will be indexed in Meta, a world-renowned database of scientific literature, alongside other Impact Journal publications. Meta was acquired by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in an effort to make Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) technologies available to enhance scientists' ability to search, read, and tie together millions of scientific papers.

The partnership enables Oncotarget's publications to be quickly disseminated to scientists around the world. The expansion of Impact Journal's indexing is a huge step for Oncotarget and the scientific community, as it enables Oncotarget's publications to be searchable in an enormous database, and according to Tech Crunch, Meta assists scientists with analysis on their areas of research along with determination of experiments previously performed and finding new opportunities for investigation.

Remarkably, a similar idea about new knowledge generated through reviewing accumulated results and linking it into testable chains and networks was published by the Co-Editor-in-Chief of Oncotarget, Mikhail Blagosklonny, and the Editorial Board Member, Arthur Pardee, in 2002. DOI:10.1038/416373a

"We are grateful to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative for giving us the opportunity to index the research we publish in Meta," said the Publishing Office of Impact Journals. "It will greatly help us to meet the challenges of the 21st century, to continue to serve as a platform for researchers' contributions to the progress of science, and to reach our common ultimate goal of life without disease."

About Oncotarget

Oncotarget is a twice-weekly, peer-reviewed, open access biomedical journal covering research on all aspects of oncology and publishing sub-sections on topics beyond oncology, including Aging, Immunology and Microbiology, Autophagy, Pathology and Chromosomes among others. Oncotarget is published by Rapamycin Press, the publishing division of Impact Journals LLC.

