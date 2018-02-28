OnSomble Surpasses 200 Million Data Points and 25,000 Unique Users Within its OnRole™ Adaptive Learning Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OnSomble, Inc. announced today that their flagship product, the

OnRole™ Adaptive Learning Platform, has recently surpassed an important milestone. OnRole™ now has over 25,000 unique users, which have already generated an excess of 200 million data points.

Clinicians and healthcare leaders throughout North America have completed over 3 million behavioral questions within the OnRole™ Platform. This data becomes valuable fuel for OnRole's proprietary machine learning algorithms, which provide hospitals and healthcare organizations with analytics to pinpoint opportunities for growth and development.

"I attribute our fast growth to the value our platform creates in the healthcare industry and the close relationship we have with our clients. The great majority of our new business comes directly from client referrals," stated Enderson Miranda, OnSomble's CEO. "At OnSomble, we strongly believe that the value we create for our clients is our most important asset. That is embedded in our corporate culture. We are always listening to the client's current needs and we partner with them to make sure they get the most value from their OnRole™ platform."

OnSomble's healthcare clients are often pursuing quality-driven initiatives to deliver optimal patient care, which sometimes include the pursuit of accreditations such as the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet® or Pathways to Excellence® accreditations. OnSomble therefore partnered with those clients to develop features within the OnRole™ Platform that streamline and support their efforts. These capabilities, such as demographic data collection tools, built-in peer feedback, self-appraisal, and self-development dashboards, became part of the platform and are now available to all users.

The OnRole™ Platform was fully built by DevDigital, LLC., who started working with OnSomble in 2013 and recently made a substantial investment in OnSomble via its own spinoff, Kernel Equity. "As healthcare leaders repeatedly emphasize how critically important talent development is to their future, OnSomble has built a winning solution. We are excited to see OnRole's rapid growth and are honored to be the developers behind the Platform" stated Peter Marcum, Founder of DevDigital and Kernel Equity.

