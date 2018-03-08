On World Kidney Day Centaur Pharmaceuticals & Kibow Biotech, USA, Announce a Strategic Alliance to Market Renadyl in India for Chronic Kidney Disease

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commenting on this strategic alliance, Dr. Natarajan

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. S. D. Sawant, Chairman and MD of Centaur Pharmaceuticals, said, "Kibow has a strong research infrastructure and expertise in modulating gut microbiome. Through this alliance, Centaur will leverage Kibow's research expertise and its own strong manufacturing and marketing skills to offer hope in the form of Renadyl to patients in India suffering from Chronic Kidney Illness. We are happy to announce this alliance in the backdrop of World Kidney Day and World Women's Day coming up on 8th March.

About Centaur Pharmaceuticals

Centaur Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1978 and today is one of the Top 50 pharmaceutical companies in India. It ranks amongst India's few, fully integrated pharmaceutical firms with proficiencies across API, R&D, CRAM, Clinical Research and formulations, and exports to 96 countries. Centaur has four manufacturing facilities, two of which are USFDA approved. Centaur markets Sinarest, India's No.1 anti-cold brand since 1996. Centaur has won the AWACS- Brand of the Year Award for Sinarest consecutively for the last four years.

About Kibow Biotech USA

Kibow Biotech is a biotechnology company founded in 1997, involved in cutting edge research of modulating the gut microbiome through innovative research products. Kibow has invented a globally patented product 'Renadyl™' for promoting kidney health. Other innovative products of Kibow include Azodyl®, Kibow Flora® and Kibow Fortis®.

