medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

On World Kidney Day Centaur Pharmaceuticals & Kibow Biotech, USA, Announce a Strategic Alliance to Market Renadyl in India for Chronic Kidney Disease

Thursday, March 8, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

- Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Illness in India is 17.2% and rising[1].

MUMBAI, India, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Commenting on this strategic alliance, Dr. Natarajan

Ranganathan, Ph.D. (Bio-organic Chemistry), inventor of the globally patented product, and the Founder and Managing Director of Kibow Biotech, said, "As my roots are from India, I am extremely happy that my company Kibow Biotech has collaborated with Centaur Pharmaceuticals. Now we can together offer the benefits of my 20 years of research to millions of Indian patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Illness and make their lives better. Kibow also has an interesting research pipeline which we hope to bring to India for the benefit of Indian patients."

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. S. D. Sawant, Chairman and MD of Centaur Pharmaceuticals, said, "Kibow has a strong research infrastructure and expertise in modulating gut microbiome. Through this alliance, Centaur will leverage Kibow's research expertise and its own strong manufacturing and marketing skills to offer hope in the form of Renadyl to patients in India suffering from Chronic Kidney Illness. We are happy to announce this alliance in the backdrop of World Kidney Day and World Women's Day coming up on 8th March.

About Centaur Pharmaceuticals

Centaur Pharmaceuticals was founded in 1978 and today is one of the Top 50 pharmaceutical companies in India. It ranks amongst India's few, fully integrated pharmaceutical firms with proficiencies across API, R&D, CRAM, Clinical Research and formulations, and exports to 96 countries. Centaur has four manufacturing facilities, two of which are USFDA approved. Centaur markets Sinarest, India's No.1 anti-cold brand since 1996. Centaur has won the AWACS- Brand of the Year Award for Sinarest consecutively for the last four years.

About Kibow Biotech USA

Kibow Biotech is a biotechnology company founded in 1997, involved in cutting edge research of modulating the gut microbiome through innovative research products. Kibow has invented a globally patented product 'Renadyl™' for promoting kidney health. Other innovative products of Kibow include Azodyl®, Kibow Flora® and Kibow Fortis®.

[1] Singh AK, Farag YM, Mittal BV, et al. Epidemiology and risk factors of chronic kidney disease in India – results from the SEEK (Screening and Early Evaluation of Kidney Disease) study. BMC Nephrology. 2013; 14:114

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events, including the status of development of the dietary supplement formulations, and the possibility of their approval as a drug in some other countries according to respective governmental authorities. The Company's patented and proprietary dietary supplements, Renadyl™ (for humans) and Azodyl® for cats and dogs with moderate to severe kidney failure (a veterinary formulation licensed to Vetoquinol, http://www.vetoquinolusa.com/) consists of a combination of three specific probiotic microbial strains and chosen prebiotics. Kibow's novel "uremic toxin removal technology" also known as "Enteric Dialysis®" addresses the diffusion of various uremic toxins into the bowel as a consequence of failing kidney function. Kibow Biotech is not a pharmaceutical company. Kibow products are not drugs. Kibow's dietary supplement formulations may not be considered as a treatment or a therapy and are not meant to cure, prevent or mitigate any disease. Actual results may differ significantly from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to the possibility that Renadyl™ may not show evidence of clinical activity in each and every individual due to various genetic factors or environmental factors including proper storage, and transportation conditions. Other factors that could cause or contribute to differences in actual results include, but are not limited to, whether or not the Company or any of its collaborators will be able to develop drug pathway using the technologies of the Company, whether the cash resources of the Company will be sufficient to fund operations as planned; reliance on key employees, especially senior management; the uncertainty of the Company's future access to capital; the risk that the Company may not secure or maintain relationships with collaborators, and the Company's dependence on intellectual property. The Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact: Terrence O. Tormey, CEO, Kibow Biotech (610) 353-5130 or Email: 191579@email4pr.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/on-world-kidney-day-centaur-pharmaceuticals--kibow-biotech-usa-announce-a-strategic-alliance-to-market-renadyl-in-india-for-chronic-kidney-disease-300610912.html

SOURCE Kibow Biotech, Inc.



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.