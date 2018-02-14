medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

On Valentine's Day, Consider 14 Key Facts Before Choosing the Birth Control Method That is Right for You

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

This Valentine's Day, Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned pregnancy, compiled a list of 14 key facts regarding the full-range of birth control methods available to prevent unintended pregnancy. The 14 facts are part of Power to Decide's continuing efforts to provide information, access and opportunity so all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Valentine's Day, Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned

pregnancy, compiled a list of 14 key facts regarding the full-range of birth control methods available to prevent unintended pregnancy.

The 14 facts are part of Power to Decide's continuing efforts to provide information, access and opportunity so all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant.

It is Power to Decide's hope that these facts will help young people avoid unplanned and unintended pregnancy. According to recent data, approximately 50 percent of young women who currently do not want to have a baby are also failing to use contraception at all or in a reliable manner.

We urge anyone thinking of partaking in all things Valentine, should they #MakeSomeLove, to consider the following 14 facts from Power to Decide before choosing the form of contraception right for them.

1.    With typical use, the IUD is more than 99% effective —which is just as effective as sterilization.

2.    There are a variety of IUDs available on the U.S. market and they are not one-size-fits all.

3.    Rubber. Jimmy-hat. Love sock. Wrapper — condoms are one of the most popular forms of birth control and when used perfectly, are 98% effective.

4.    The ring might be a good option if you struggle to remember to take the pill every day or if you want a form of contraception that requires little effort.

5.    The "typical use" failure rate for the cervical cap can range from 14-29%. So if getting pregnant would be disastrous for you, think about another method.

6.    The implant can help prevent pregnancy for up to 4 years.

7.    The shot can keep you from getting pregnant, providing you protection for 3 full months.

8.    The patch is another type of hormonal contraception available—it looks like a square Band-Aid.

9.    The pill is a type of hormonal contraception that you take once a day, at the same time every day.

10.    Women now have access to a condom too—it's a pouch you insert into your vagina that helps protect you from most STIs, including HIV.

11.    23% of men admit that they "hate using condoms:" including 26% of white men, 23% of Hispanic men, and 15% of African American men.

12.    Spermicide works best when paired with another method, like the diaphragm or condoms. If you do use spermicide alone, the failure rate is pretty high—28% for typical use.

13.    A diaphragm, inserted into your vagina, covers your cervix and keeps sperm out of your uterus. For it to work effectively, you need to use it with spermicide.

14.    The sponge is a round piece of white plastic foam with a little dimple on one side and a nylon loop across the top. Think of it like a bouncer at the nightclub door to your uterus.

Power to Decide is a private, non-partisan, non-profit organization that works to ensure all people—no matter who they are, where they live, or what their economic status might be—have the power to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant. Please visit us at http://www.PowerToDecide.org or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

 

SOURCE Power to Decide



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.