On Valentine's Day, Consider 14 Key Facts Before Choosing the Birth Control Method That is Right for You

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Valentine's Day, Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned

pregnancy, compiled a list of 14 key facts regarding the full-range of birth control methods available to prevent unintended pregnancy.

The 14 facts are part of Power to Decide's continuing efforts to provide information, access and opportunity so all young people have the power to decide if, when and under what circumstances to get pregnant.

It is Power to Decide's hope that these facts will help young people avoid unplanned and unintended pregnancy. According to recent data, approximately 50 percent of young women who currently do not want to have a baby are also failing to use contraception at all or in a reliable manner.

We urge anyone thinking of partaking in all things Valentine, should they #MakeSomeLove, to consider the following 14 facts from Power to Decide before choosing the form of contraception right for them.

1. With typical use, the IUD is more than 99% effective —which is just as effective as sterilization.

2. There are a variety of IUDs available on the U.S. market and they are not one-size-fits all.

3. Rubber. Jimmy-hat. Love sock. Wrapper — condoms are one of the most popular forms of birth control and when used perfectly, are 98% effective.

4. The ring might be a good option if you struggle to remember to take the pill every day or if you want a form of contraception that requires little effort.

5. The "typical use" failure rate for the cervical cap can range from 14-29%. So if getting pregnant would be disastrous for you, think about another method.

6. The implant can help prevent pregnancy for up to 4 years.

7. The shot can keep you from getting pregnant, providing you protection for 3 full months.

8. The patch is another type of hormonal contraception available—it looks like a square Band-Aid.

9. The pill is a type of hormonal contraception that you take once a day, at the same time every day.

10. Women now have access to a condom too—it's a pouch you insert into your vagina that helps protect you from most STIs, including HIV.

11. 23% of men admit that they "hate using condoms:" including 26% of white men, 23% of Hispanic men, and 15% of African American men.

12. Spermicide works best when paired with another method, like the diaphragm or condoms. If you do use spermicide alone, the failure rate is pretty high—28% for typical use.

13. A diaphragm, inserted into your vagina, covers your cervix and keeps sperm out of your uterus. For it to work effectively, you need to use it with spermicide.

14. The sponge is a round piece of white plastic foam with a little dimple on one side and a nylon loop across the top. Think of it like a bouncer at the nightclub door to your uterus.

