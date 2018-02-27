medindia
Omega Healthcare Emerges as a Leader in the Everest Group Healthcare Provider BPO PEAK Matrix Assessment 2017

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
BANGALORE, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Omega Healthcare - a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management and

analytics solutions to US-based hospitals and medical billing companies, including Fortune 100 companies - has been ranked amongst the top 2 in 'Market Impact' and 'Vision & Capability', in the global Healthcare BPO Service Provider Market Assessment
- 2017, by the Everest Group.

Outperforming many well-entrenched businesses with its wide-ranging capabilities and diversified business footprint, Omega Healthcare breaks new ground in this critical study. The detailed analysis of the healthcare BPO service provider landscape covered the prominent companies that together account for a major portion of global market share, evaluating them on their revenue share, growth potential, business processes, and financials & network management among other parameters.

Speaking on the occasion Gopi Natarajan, co-founder and CEO, Omega Healthcare, says, "It is a matter of pride for us at Omega Healthcare to be recognized as a leader in the healthcare BPO service provider space. While endorsement from Everest - a reputed, neutral body - reiterates our expertise across the healthcare services spectrum, it also underlines the fact our strategic growth has resulted from relentless efforts to deliver more value to our clients, consistently. With digitization being the way forward, we are channelizing our efforts into providing innovative tech-enabled services and analytical solutions to our clients; the future looks very exciting."

About Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ Assessments: 

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ assessments provide the insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about their service providers, and leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation. This scientific study covered vision, capabilities, talent availability, market success, cost and more.

About Omega Healthcare:

Omega Healthcare is a Bengaluru headquartered company specializing in provider & healthcare solutions, payer solutions, analytic solutions and related software solutions. With a CAGR of 25% and strength of 13,000+ employees, the company operates out of 7 delivery locations in India and 2 in the Philippines. Capabilities to code more than 100 billion charts annually are anchored by the largest team of medical coders globally, and the company has a track record of over $8 billion in annual collections. Having recently acquired Whitespace Health, a healthcare analytics company, Omega plans to expand - both in terms of its service repertoire and geographic foot print. Read more on the organization http://omegahms.com.

Media Contact: Ojashwi Singh ojashwi@brand-comm.com +91-9958448698 PR Manager Integrated brand-comm



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
