Odds In Their Favor: Global BioLife Makes Significant Stride In Study Of Universal Drug, Linebacker

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A cancer diagnosis is no longer the death sentence it once was due to many cutting-edge

treatments and innovations underway. That is even more encouraging news for the estimated 38.5 percent of men and who will be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetime.

This past January, Global BioLife, Inc. (GBLI),

Singapore

a U.S. biomedical subsidiary of a subsidiary of Singapore Exchange-listedeDevelopment Limited (""), announced the completion of the initial cancer research portion for the study of its new universal therapeutic drug platform, Linebacker.

Linebacker was tested in over 20 different cancers including breast, pancreatic, bladder and lung and it demonstrated unique effectiveness. In fact, GBLI scientists are not taking a traditional approach to treat individual diseases with specific drugs. The Linebacker platform is designed to combat multiple diseases including neurological, anti-microbial, anti-viral, and oncology; it works by inhibiting a cascade of inflammatory responses responsible for many diseases.

This is not only good news for many patients but also for Chan Heng Fai, Singapore-based executive chairman of SeD. Eliminating the burden of cancer is a personal passion and mission for Chan Fai. "My son-in-law passed away last year from cancer. He didn't live to see 50 years old. He left behind a wife and three children. My wife's sister was 24 years old when she was diagnosed with cancer. She left us at age 28," Chan Fai continues. "I realized cancer is touching everywhere in Asia and growing at such an amazing rate. And, most of the people stricken cannot afford cancer treatment."

Chan Fai, an avid investor for the past 45 years, knew there could be a possibility of him reaching the goal of universal and affordable care when he joined GBLI Board of Directors, which is like-minded. The Board of Directors include Peihong (Peggy) Tang, Ph.D., Director and CEO; Dr. Rajen Manicka, Director; Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives; and Dr. Roscoe Moore Jr., former Assistant Surgeon General of the United States, who provides guidance on other global policy initiatives in relation to solving the healthcare crisis.

According to Thompson, GBLI strives to be the Google of biotech and drug discovery. The team operates efficiently and when necessary they only contract top Research Organizations to deliver results that are robust and accurate. The Linebacker project took a year and that is incredibly fast considering many drugs in preclinical stage can take up to three years or longer. "Having an impeccable, experienced core team is another asset to our efficiency," said Thompson, who is a two-time Nobel Prize nominee and often cited as a serial inventor and entrepreneur.

Thompson has successfully patented, developed and branded several products including a natural therapeutic for diabetes and obesity, which buffers sugar in food and drinks, an anti-retroviral agent and a non-invasive blood glucose-monitoring device. Thompson's enthusiasm extends to his colleagues, whom he talks about constantly and realizes without them, there would be no life in GBLI. As a matter of fact, his team said they joined this organization because of Thompson's passion, systematic approach and results.

That was one of the main reasons Dr. Moore decided to be on the Company's scientific advisory board. With a lifelong focus and work in international health- infectious diseases, Dr. Moore, who served as the scientific advisor to the Linebacker project, said he learned about the company three years ago and was sold on their brilliance at achieving results without placing the burden of medication costs on patients. "It's avant-garde and has a lean management team. Its governance is pristine. In this business, you don't want any twists and turns when you're dealing with people and products. Global BioLife is a very straightforward company. It's structured with people of integrity. It makes it easier for someone like me, who works on a multitude of projects to get involved," lauded Moore.

Both Chan Fai and Dr. Moore agree that drug companies have the daunting charge to recoup investments in research by placing the burden of costs on patients. Investing time and money in a drug discovery company in a molecule at an early stage is more cost effective versus late-stage development companies, where it takes $300M to complete certain studies, and some of them often fail. Dr. Moore says, "From my point of view, with Daryl's company, he is getting investors interested early on, which is more cost-effective. The risk is still there but you're not risking as much money in producing the product when you go to a Phase III study."

Chan Fai agrees, "With Daryl's success, we can come up with a compound that can reduce the cost and is more widely affordable and accessible. The cancer strain is affecting the young at a rapid rate. It's something that needs a lot of attention, but we need to seriously bring down drug costs."

Chan Fai specializes in financial restructuring and corporate transformation. He's built, rescued and transformed a host of companies, including American Pacific Bank (U.S.); China Gas Holdings Limited and Heng Fai Enterprises Limited (both listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong); Global Med Technologies, Inc., a U.S. medical software company which he exited for $60M; Singhaiyi Group Ltd (listed on the Singapore Exchange); and Global Medical REIT (listed on NYSE). With very little experience in the healthcare industry, Chan Fai was persuaded by Dr. Rajen Manicka to take a closer look at GBLI.

Dr. Manicka is a pharmacist by trade and Founding Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Holista, a research-driven biotechnology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He met Thompson four years ago and after learning about Linebacker, he knew this molecule was special and promising, which inspired him to locate a funder.

"I love the science and thinking behind this product. I truly believe the Linebacker series will be a real innovation and a great addition to the drugs that we have on our horizon," said Dr. Manicka.

When asked if there's a drawback to Linebacker, Dr. Manicka, who worked and trained at large pharmaceuticals such as Roche and Novartis, said immediately, "One of the drawbacks is that this series of molecules are not coming from a large pharma."

The next step for Linebacker is getting the science valued through valuation companies that have the credibility with influential drug companies. And, who is better at shepherding Linebacker through this process than its CEO and President Dr. Tang, who rounds out the leadership team. Born in China, Dr. Tang achieved her BS, MS and Ph.D. degrees in chemical engineering and has the know-how and experience. She worked with the team that bought the blockbuster, Nexium, to the market.

Joining the company in 2017, Dr. Tang said, "Linebacker makes sense to me. I firmly believe that our Linebacker will put us on the map with new drug development giants in the world. The goal at Global BioLife is to create a universal therapeutic platform that provides the world with economical drugs that can cure a variety of diseases currently torturing mankind."

Dr. Moore believes Linebacker can be a reality. "Linebacker is going to be a game-changing drug. We are looking forward to the exciting changes to healthcare on the horizon after the completion of the remaining Linebacker studies."

For more information about Global BioLife and Linebacker, visit www.Globalbiolife.com.

