Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Demands Zeta Beta Tau's International Headquarters Immediately Revoke the Cornell University Chapter's Charter After Unveiling of Fat-shaming "Pig-Roasting" Game Involving Women Affected by Obesity

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a 58,000 member-strong non-profit

Cornell University

Cornell University

organization representing individuals affected by obesity, issued letters today toand Zeta Beta Tau (ZBT) International Headquarters regarding thechapter's"Pig-Roasting" game targeting women affected by obesity.

The OAC is demanding that ZBT International immediately revoke the Cornell chapter's charter and that Cornell University expel all students involved. "We are absolutely disgusted by this dehumanizing incident. This is an extremely egregious example of weight bias targeting women affected by excess weight or obesity. The OAC will not tolerate this type of behavior. We are asking ZBT International and Cornell University to take swift action against the chapter and individuals involved," said Patricia Nece, JD, OAC Weight Bias Taskforce Chair and National Board Member.

According to multiple news sources, women were targeted by ZBT members for their weight in a game referred to as "Pig-Roasting." Fraternity brothers would earn points for having sexual relations with overweight women. If the points ended in a tie, the tie-breaker would be based on the fraternity brother who slept with the heaviest woman, declaring that brother the winner of the game.

Obesity is a serious disease and national health crisis affecting more than 93 million Americans. It also is associated with a myriad of related conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension, sleep apnea, some cancers, GERD, heart disease, arthritis, and more. Weight bias can have a very harmful impact on individuals affected by obesity. Psychological effects include depression, anxiety and poor body image. From a social and physical aspect, weight bias can lead to social rejection by peers, unhealthy weight control practices and more.

"It is extremely unfortunate that this incident has taken place. It is our hope that Cornell University and ZBT will take immediate action regarding this issue and implement policies to ensure that no individuals, regardless of their weight, are ever targeted again in this sickening manner. The OAC has extended an invitation to Cornell University to help educate them on weight bias and the disease of obesity. It is our hope they will take advantage of this much-needed opportunity," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO.

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 58,000 member-strong National non-profit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/obesity-action-coalition-oac-demands-zeta-beta-taus-international-headquarters-immediately-revoke-the-cornell-university-chapters-charter-after-unveiling-of-fat-shaming-pig-roasting-game-involving-women-affected-by-obesity-300596449.html

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition