Ob/Gyn, Mache Seibel, M.D. Announces NEW BOOK: The Estrogen Fix and Creative Approaches to Combat Common Menopausal Symptoms

BOSTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mache Seibel, M.D. Ob/Gyn founder of Hot Years Magazine, is proud to announce the publication of his latest book, The Estrogen Fix, revealing new studies explaining how and when to take and stop taking hormone therapy (HT), and new data describing the safety of vaginal

estrogen. Other content includes how to individualize heart risks for women who want to lower their risk for taking HT, what estrogen can be safely taken with an ER+ breast cancer diagnosis, the benefits of estrogen for brain health, new estrogens and progesterone's on the market, misconceptions about compounded hormones and estrogen pellets. Also included, are the latest FDA treatments for women with vaginal dryness and special considerations for women when their estrogen window closes after age 65, risks of early removal of the ovaries and new data on estrogen and weight control.

"Ever since the infamous Women's Health Initiative (WHI) scare, women have been fearful of HT as they were told incorrectly it could lead to an increased risk of cancer, blood clots, and heart disease," says Seibel. "Most women have endured a tough 15-years journeying through symptoms of perimenopause and menopause without estrogens and progestogens. Fortunately, today women are now learning that use of HT can actually be a safe way minimize risks and maximize menopausal relief for common symptoms like: hot flashes, dryness, mood swings, fractured sleep, brain fog, irritability, and weight gain. When taken at the right time, estrogen therapy can lead to substantial improvements in health and quality of life and can lower risk of breast cancer, heart disease and dementia. However, beginning estrogen after a woman's estrogen window closes may actually increase their risk for breast cancer, heart, Alzheimer's disease and osteoporosis."

If your estrogen window has closed or estrogen is not for you, consider the following creative approaches to combat menopausal symptoms:

Hot Flashes: Women experiencing hot flashes and night sweats can find relief using an estrogen like Divigel, a topical gel that delivers estrogen identical to the kind naturally produced in the body. Painful Sex: Vaginal dryness can be relieved for 3 days with hormone-free Replens Vaginal Moisturizer. Alternatively, prescription remedies like vaginal estrogen or DHEA can be used as well. Incorporate a personal lubricant like Silky Smooth just before sex to ease penetration, increase comfort and reduce abrasion. Irritability/Sleeplessness: Irritability, insomnia and trouble getting to sleep can be pervasive during menopause and can contribute to high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. A natural supplement with melatonin like Beauty Sleep promotes sleep without taking a prescription medication. Weight gain: Food is the fuel for every cell in your body. Avoid packaged and processed foods, eat whole foods and fresh veggies, grass fed beef and organic goods and limit sugary drinks and desserts. Eat to Defeat Menopause: The Essential Nutrition Guide for a Healthy Midlife offers practical advice and essential information on how to choose and prepare meals to optimize health. Hair lacking luster, less than glowing skin, and brittle nails. Loss of estrogen, finds women dealing with thinning hair, increased dry skin and brittle/breaking nails. Introduce Biotin into your diet with a tasty gummy like Vitafusion Gorgeous Hair, Skin & Nails to ensure you get sufficient Biotin and other helpful nutrients including Vitamin C and E.

"There are lots of new safe options from HT to OTC to suit every woman. Just check with your health provider for the right hormone therapy or alternative option for your particular menopausal challenge," adds Seibel. Both HT and alternatives are explained in The Estrogen Fix.

