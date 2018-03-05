OZEMPIC® now available for Canadians with type 2 diabetes

Ozempic® is the latest innovation in type 2 diabetes treatment, offering patients a once-weekly medication that helps bring their blood sugars under control and manage their weight – with an established cardiovascular safety profile.1,2

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk announced today that Ozempic® (semaglutide

Canada

injection) is now available across. Ozempicis a once-weekly glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) receptor agonist indicated alongside diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes when metformin is inappropriate.Ozempiccan also be used with other medications when diet and exercise is no longer enough.

"Type 2 diabetes is a complex and chronic condition," says Dr. Jan Hux, President and Chief Science Officer of Diabetes Canada. "Without adequate control, blood sugar levels remain high and are associated with elevated risks of complications such as stroke and heart attack. Therefore, it is critically important that people with diabetes are provided with solutions to address blood sugar control which reduce the risk of complications, and are well tolerated."

Ozempic® is the result of one of the most robust clinical research programs in type 2 diabetes. It is well studied with more than 8,000 patients in the SUSTAIN phase 3a clinical trial program.1

In head-to-head trials, Ozempic® consistently demonstrated superior blood sugar control versus all comparators, including all available once-weekly treatments.1,2

Overall, Ozempic® helped up to 79 per cent of patients with type 2 diabetes reach their blood sugar targets.1,2 Patients receiving Ozempic® also experienced clinically significant weight loss of up to 14 lbs.1,2

"Ozempic® has an established cardiovascular safety profile," explains Stephane Krummen, Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. "No increased risk of major adverse cardiovascular events was seen with Ozempic®. In SUSTAIN 6, Ozempic® reduced the risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attacks, and non-fatal strokes by 26 per cent versus placebo; with standard of care."

About Ozempic®Ozempic® is a new once-weekly analog of human GLP-1 designed to mimic natural sugar metabolism by stimulating insulin and suppressing glucagon secretion in a glucose-dependent manner.1 Ozempic® will be available in a prefilled pen, based on the latest generation of Novo Nordisk prefilled devices.

Ozempic® had a well-tolerated profile across the SUSTAIN clinical trial program with the most common adverse events being generally mild to moderate gastrointestinal disorders, which diminished over time.1

For information about Ozempic®, including important safety information, please visit http://www.novonordisk.ca/content/dam/Canada/AFFILIATE/www-novonordisk-ca/OurProducts/PDF/Ozempic®-product-monograph.pdf.

About the SUSTAIN clinical trial programSUSTAIN is a global clinical trial program for Ozempic® comprised of phase 3a clinical trials and a cardiovascular outcomes trial, involving more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes.1

Ozempic® demonstrated superior glycemic control versus other treatments: sitagliptin (SUSTAIN 2) and dulaglutide (SUSTAIN 7).1,2 In SUSTAIN 7, 79 per cent of patients receiving Ozempic® reached their blood sugar targets.2 On average, patients in SUSTAIN 7 lost 14 lbs since starting the trial.2

Ozempic® demonstrated an established cardiovascular safety profile in SUSTAIN 6. In this trial, patients receiving Ozempic® had a 26 per cent reduced risk of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attacks, and non-fatal strokes versus placebo; with standard of care.1

