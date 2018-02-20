NxThera Announces Rezum® Center of Excellence Program Recognizing Top Urologists for Expertise in BPH Treatment

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NxThera, Inc., a medical device company pioneering the application

of its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) technology to treat endourological conditions, today announced the launch of the Rez?m® Center of Excellence program recognizing top urologists across the country for their expertise in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. The national program will recognize distinguished urologists for their outstanding care of men suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH and their achievement of advanced training and experience with the Rez?m System.

"Our goal is to transform the lives of BPH patients across the country with the Rez?m System," said Bob Paulson, president and CEO of NxThera. "The Rez?m System has become a key part of leading urologists' BPH treatment armamentarium, and we've developed the Rez?m Center of Excellence program to honor their dedication to providing top quality care for their patients. Rez?m offers a cost-effective BPH treatment option, providing significant and sustained symptom relief, while preserving sexual function, which allows men to regain their quality of life."

BPH is one of the top 10 most common and costly conditions affecting 14 million American men aged 50 or older, with nearly one million new diagnoses each year. Developed by NxThera, the Rez?m System is a revolutionary, safe and cost-effective minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from BPH that does not require general anesthesia and provides an alternative to a lifetime of taking BPH medications.

Rez?m uses the natural thermal energy stored in water vapor, or steam, to treat the enlarged and obstructive prostate tissue that causes BPH symptoms such as frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate. The water vapor is delivered into the targeted prostate tissue and when the vapor contacts the tissue it condenses, releasing the stored thermal energy, causing the obstructive prostate tissue cells to die. In the weeks following a Rez?m procedure, the body's natural healing response eliminates the treated tissue, shrinking the prostate. As the extra tissue is removed, the urethra opens back up, reducing BPH symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life. Studies have shown that the Rez?m treatment provides durable symptom relief and allows men to retain sexual function unlike surgical BPH treatments, which typically have higher incidences of long-term sexual side effects. To date, more than 20,000 men have been effectively treated with the Rez?m System across the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about the Rezūm System, visit http://www.rezum.com.

About NxThera and the Rez?m System NxThera pioneered its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) platform technology to treat a variety of endourological conditions, beginning with BPH. The company is conducting advanced development and clinical research to potentially expand application of its technology to include the targeted treatment of cancerous prostate, kidney and bladder tissue as well as OAB. NxThera's FDA-cleared Rez?m System is indicated to treat symptoms of BPH using thermal energy that is convectively delivered to obstructive prostate tissue in targeted, precise treatments, with minimal discomfort. Three-year clinical data demonstrates sustained improvements in LUTS, urine flow, quality of life, and preservation of sexual function. Founded in 2008, NxThera is located in Maple Grove, Minn. For more information, visit http://www.rezum.com.

