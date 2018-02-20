medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

NxThera Announces Rezum® Center of Excellence Program Recognizing Top Urologists for Expertise in BPH Treatment

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The Rez?m Center of Excellence program recognizes distinguished urologists across the country for their outstanding care of men suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH, and their achievement of advanced training and experience with the Rez?m System.

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NxThera, Inc., a medical device company pioneering the application

of its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) technology to treat endourological conditions, today announced the launch of the Rez?m® Center of Excellence program recognizing top urologists across the country for their expertise in treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), or enlarged prostate. The national program will recognize distinguished urologists for their outstanding care of men suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms caused by BPH and their achievement of advanced training and experience with the Rez?m System.

"Our goal is to transform the lives of BPH patients across the country with the Rez?m System," said Bob Paulson, president and CEO of NxThera. "The Rez?m System has become a key part of leading urologists' BPH treatment armamentarium, and we've developed the Rez?m Center of Excellence program to honor their dedication to providing top quality care for their patients. Rez?m offers a cost-effective BPH treatment option, providing significant and sustained symptom relief, while preserving sexual function, which allows men to regain their quality of life."

BPH is one of the top 10 most common and costly conditions affecting 14 million American men aged 50 or older, with nearly one million new diagnoses each year. Developed by NxThera, the Rez?m System is a revolutionary, safe and cost-effective minimally invasive treatment option for men suffering from BPH that does not require general anesthesia and provides an alternative to a lifetime of taking BPH medications.

Rez?m uses the natural thermal energy stored in water vapor, or steam, to treat the enlarged and obstructive prostate tissue that causes BPH symptoms such as frequency, urgency, irregular flow, weak stream, straining and getting up at night to urinate. The water vapor is delivered into the targeted prostate tissue and when the vapor contacts the tissue it condenses, releasing the stored thermal energy, causing the obstructive prostate tissue cells to die. In the weeks following a Rez?m procedure, the body's natural healing response eliminates the treated tissue, shrinking the prostate. As the extra tissue is removed, the urethra opens back up, reducing BPH symptoms and improving the patient's quality of life. Studies have shown that the Rez?m treatment provides durable symptom relief and allows men to retain sexual function unlike surgical BPH treatments, which typically have higher incidences of long-term sexual side effects. To date, more than 20,000 men have been effectively treated with the Rez?m System across the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about the Rez?m System, visit http://www.rezum.com.

###

About NxThera and the Rez?m System NxThera pioneered its Convective Water Vapor Energy (WAVE®) platform technology to treat a variety of endourological conditions, beginning with BPH. The company is conducting advanced development and clinical research to potentially expand application of its technology to include the targeted treatment of cancerous prostate, kidney and bladder tissue as well as OAB. NxThera's FDA-cleared Rez?m System is indicated to treat symptoms of BPH using thermal energy that is convectively delivered to obstructive prostate tissue in targeted, precise treatments, with minimal discomfort. Three-year clinical data demonstrates sustained improvements in LUTS, urine flow, quality of life, and preservation of sexual function. Founded in 2008, NxThera is located in Maple Grove, Minn. For more information, visit http://www.rezum.com.

 

SOURCE NxThera, Inc.



You May Also Like

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.