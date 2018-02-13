medindia
NutraIngredients-USA.com features Alcyon Health's premium supplements for uncomplicated, uncompromising nutrition

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcyon Health, LLC's research-based, scientifically proven health and wellness

supplements for improving reproductive health were recently featured on NutraIngredients-USA.com.

The article, "Start-up Alcyon Health wants to fill gap in reproductive health space," reflects on the origins of Alcyon Health and the philosophy

guiding its products. Each Alcyon supplement contains all-natural ingredients that are formulated for maximum bioavailability, potency and digestibility.

"With stark branding design and claims printed boldly on its minimalist packages, co-founder of Ohio-based startup Alcyon Health believes his company is filling in a gap in the reproductive health supplement category," the NutraIngredients-USA article reads.

"We didn't want to add more noise to the shelf ­– there's already a lot of companies with a lot of marketing," Alcyon co-founder Bryan Vantell said in the article. "We wanted to create a simple brand where consumers can easily understand what we're trying to solve."

Alcyon products work in harmony for hopeful mothers and fathers, and include: ErosVigor, which is amino acids and plant-derived ingredients used to increase circulation, stamina and strength; FerraVitae, which is Carbonyl Iron, vitamins C and B12, and folic acid to treat anemia and iron deficiencies; and OvaVitae, which is myo-inositol, naturally-derived folate, vitamin E, coenzyme Q10 and antioxidants for enhanced female reproductive health and ovarian support.

Alcyon Health is true to its slogan, "Uncomplicated, uncompromising nutrition," by crafting products that lack artificial colors, fillers and other unnecessary, unhealthy excipients. Each product undergoes stringent third-party laboratory testing to ensure safety, purity and potency before being sold.

For more information on Alcyon, visit www.alcyonhealth.com. To read the article by NutraIngredients-USA in its entirety, visit https://www.nutraingredients-usa.com/Article/2018/01/15/Start-up-Alcyon-Health-wants-to-fill-gap-in-reproductive-health-space. Alcyon donates one percent of its annual profits to 1% For the Planet, a charity that champions environmental causes.

Please direct inquiries to: Shaun Cox, 561-544-0719 shaun@inhealthmedia.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nutraingredients-usacom-features-alcyon-healths-premium-supplements-for-uncomplicated-uncompromising-nutrition-300597252.html

SOURCE Alcyon Health, LLC



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
