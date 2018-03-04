medindia
Novonordisk Egypt Awarded the Best Place To Work in Egypt for 2018

Sunday, March 4, 2018 General News
CAIRO, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NovoNordisk Egypt was awarded the best place to work in Egypt

for 2018, according to the annual Workplace program driven by the global research firm BPTW and Best Companies Group USA. Best Places to Work program is an international program providing employers in different countries
the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience. Additionally, The Best Places To Work certification is awarded to companies with the highest standards of excellence in regards to working conditions.

Novonordisk Egypt, a multinational pharmaceutical company with several years of innovation and leadership in diabetes, it employs globally more than 42,100 people in 79 countries and markets its products in more than 170 countries. Employees in Egypt rank the company high on employee conditions, credibility and trust. Additionally, the company received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, satisfaction and opportunities, personal growth of the employees resulting in its recognition as the employer of choice in Egypt for 2018.

"Novo Nordisk Egypt is a people oriented organization that is built on a concrete belief that they are our main assets. The fundamentals of respect, transparency and engagement are embedded in our culture and the Novo Nordisk Way," said Hassan Fahmi, General Manager of Novonordisk Egypt.

"Our role in the Human Resources department is to support the organization's growth through people and maintaining a healthy engaging environment in the organization is one of the key pillars of success," said Rolitta El Khouly, Talent Attraction Manager for Novonordisk Egypt.

"The results prove once again that the employees of NovoNordisk Egypt are proud to work for the company," said Hamza Idrissi, Program Manager for Egypt.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM  

The Best Places To Work Program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries including leading programs in Africa, Europe, Middle East and Asia. The program focuses on 8 Workplace factors including workplace culture, opportunities for growth and overall employee satisfaction with the company's people practices. An HR audit is also conducted to examine HR Practices within the organization.

For more information, please visit the program website at http://www.bestplacestoworkinme.org

Contacts: Press: Hamza Idrissi   Email: info@bestplacestoworkinme.org   Tel: +44-203-129-5354

SOURCE Best Places To Work Limited



