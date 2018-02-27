medindia
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT Provides Update on Vital Healthcare Property Trust's Strong Half Year Results

Tuesday, February 27, 2018
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (the "REIT") is

pleased to announce financial results from NSX-listed Vital Healthcare Property Trust ("Vital Trust") for the interim six month period ended December 31, 2017, released on February 27, 2018
in New Zealand. The REIT owns an approximate 25% interest in Vital Trust. Vital Trust is also managed by a wholly owned subsidiary of the REIT.

Vital Trust

Vital Trust continues to be regarded as one of the top performing healthcare property trusts in the region, with strong and improving financial results, a loan to value ratio of 36.8%, a weighted average lease term of 18.6 years, continued high occupancy at 99.3%, and same property NOI growth of 3.5% over the prior year period.

Highlights from Vital Trust's financial reporting for the six months ended December 31, 2017 include the following:

  • Net distributable income per unit increased by 3.5% over the prior year period (after adjusting for a one-time lease termination penalty received in the prior year period);
  • The Board confirmed the quarterly cash distribution of $0.02125 per unit and reiterated its full year guidance for $0.085 per unit representing a 79% AFFO per unit payout ratio; and
  • The fair value of the portfolio increased by 2.9% (NZ$42.8 million; weighted average cap rate of 5.85%).

The increase is over and above acquisitions and development expenditures incurred in the period.

Vital Trust also continues to leverage its management platform for future growth, with:

  • Acquisition of the Acurity New Zealand Hospital portfolio, Eden Rehabilitation Clinic and the Hills Clinic in Australia for NZ$187 million;
  • Development completions of A$20 million;
  • Development pipeline (6 projects) totaling approximately NZ$144 million; and
  • Management integration further strengthening its market leading Australasian healthcare platform.

Details on Vital Trust's interim half-year results ending December 31, 2017 are available on Vital Trust's website at www.vitalhealthcareproperty.co.nz.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:NWH.UN) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 144 income-producing properties and 9.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. The REIT's portfolio of medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals is characterized by long term indexed leases and stable occupancies. With a fully integrated and aligned senior management team, the REIT leverages over 180 professionals across nine offices in five countries to serve as a long term real estate partner to leading healthcare operators.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The REIT disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust



Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
