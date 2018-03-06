North Augusta Comfort Keepers to Expand Service, Will Seek Federal Contracts

AUGUSTA, Ga., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- North Augusta Comfort Keepers, a leader in

Senior In-Home Care servicing the greater North Augusta area, announced plans today to expand their reach to government agencies by applying for a GSA Schedule Contract and actively pursuing Federal contracts. Government officials utilize GSA Schedulesas a means of procuring goods and services knowing that companies on these schedules have been qualified and thoroughly vetted by the General Services Administration (GSA).

"The opportunity to service government accounts opens up significantly more markets throughout the region as our goal continues to be to expand our in-home and in-facility care services in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA), and to service all Federal Agencies, including local Veteran Affairs Centers (VA)," states Janet Baumgardner, Founder of North Augusta Comfort Keepers. She continues, "We provide both customized personal care plans and companionship-homemaker services and have worked extensively with Veterans and the Department of Veteran Affairs."

North Augusta Comfort Keepers recently introduced the 'grandPad', an easy-to-use tablet designed to assist seniors effortlessly to connect and socialize online; all while providing simple joys like games, music, and photos. These new tools also provide secure ways to connect with families or caregivers, friends, and the local Comfort Keepers office. All of which protect against isolation or loneliness. It's just part of our commitment to helping seniors stay happy, healthy, and engaged.

About North Augusta Comfort Keepers:Founded in 2002, North Augusta Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home and in-facility care services in the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA). The expert caregivers at North Augusta Comfort Keepers provide customized care plans that include personal care and companionship-homemaker services. They help seniors and other adults live independent, quality lives in the comfort of their own homes. North Augusta Comfort Keepers has served North Augusta and surrounding areas since 2002. Their unique, interactive care services include private duty nursing, transitioning home, and respite care. For more information, visit www.northaugusta-429.comfortkeepers.com.

Contact for North Augusta Comfort Keepers:Janet Baumgardner, Founder at (803) 279-7100

