Nonprofit Colleges Online Publishes a Ranking of 50 Best Nonprofit Colleges and Universities for Online Doctorates

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Colleges Online has released the final ranking in a series that

looks at the best online nonprofit colleges and universities. The 50 Best Nonprofit Colleges and Universities for Online Doctorates ranking (https://www.nonprofitcollegesonline.com/best-online-doctorates/) was published to highlight the best collegesand universities at which to pursue an online education at the doctoral level. This ranking only considered regionally accredited and nonprofit or public institutions and placed a particular emphasis on its reputation in the area of upper-level career paths of its graduates, particularly in university faculty positions which are among the only careers that typically require a doctorate.

While online doctoral degree programs are not as common as master's programs, many exist in the areas of education, nursing, and physical and occupational therapies. Less common, but still available, are doctoral programs in psychology, the humanities, engineering, as well as some unique programs in apparel merchandising. Most of these programs require some campus visits typically organized as weekend intensives, while a select few are available entirely online.

Placing first in this ranking is Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. The University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign, Illinois, placed second, and the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, placed third.

Other colleges and universities that made the ranking are listed below in alphabetical order.

Appalachian State University—Boone, North CarolinaArizona State University—Tempe, ArizonaBall State University—Muncie, IndianaCatholic University of America—Washington D.C.Clemson University—Clemson, South CarolinaCreighton University—Omaha, NebraskaEast Tennessee State University—Johnson City, TennesseeGeorge Washington University—Washington D.C.Georgia Southern University—Statesboro, GeorgiaIndiana University—Bloomington, IndianaIndiana State University—Terre Haute, IndianaIowa State University—Ames, IowaLoyola University—Chicago, IllinoisMichigan State University—East Lansing, MichiganMississippi State University—Starkville, MississippiNew Mexico State University—Las Cruces, New MexicoNortheastern University—Boston, MassachusettsOregon State University—Corvallis, OregonPennsylvania State University—University Park, PennsylvaniaSam Houston State University—Huntsville, TexasSt. John's University—New York, New YorkTexas A&M University—College Station, TexasTexas Tech University—Lubbock, TexasTempe University—Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaTroy University—Troy, AlabamaUniversity of Alabama—Tuscaloosa, AlabamaUniversity of Arkansas—Fayetteville, ArkansasUniversity at Buffalo SUNY—Buffalo, New YorkUniversity of Colorado—Denver, ColoradoUniversity of the Cumberlands—Williamsburg, KentuckyUniversity of Hawaii—Honolulu, HawaiiUniversity of Kansas—Lawrence, KansasUniversity of Kentucky—Lexington, KentuckyUniversity of Minnesota—Duluth, MinnesotaUniversity of Missouri—Columbia, MissouriUniversity of Nebraska—Lincoln, NebraskaUniversity of Nevada—Reno, NevadaUniversity of New England—Biddeford, MaineUniversity of North Carolina—Chapel Hill, North CarolinaUniversity of North Dakota—Grand Forks, North DakotaUniversity of South Carolina—Columbia, South CarolinaUniversity of South Dakota—Vermillion, South DakotaUniversity of Southern California—Los Angeles, CaliforniaUniversity of Wisconsin—Madison, WisconsinValdosta State University—Valdosta, GeorgiaWayne State University—Detroit, MichiganWest Virginia University—Morgantown, West Virginia

Brett Gershon, editor at Nonprofit Colleges Online, says, "These online and hybrid doctoral degree programs are paving the way for working adults to obtain a terminal degree that would might not be possible otherwise." Gershon goes on to say that even though traditional programs may still be ideal, online doctoral programs can be a good option for individuals who require more flexibility in how they pursue their studies. Gershon also notes that it should be understood that online doctoral programs are no less rigorous than traditional on-campus programs.

Nonprofitcollegesonline.com publishes reviews, and other resources to help prospective students learn about and connect with schools where they can get a quality online education that puts their needs and success first.

Contact:Brett Gershon, editorNonprofit Colleges Onlinehttp://www.nonprofitcollegesonline.com (763) 503-0162191513@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonprofit-colleges-online-publishes-a-ranking-of-50-best-nonprofit-colleges-and-universities-for-online-doctorates-300611546.html

SOURCE Nonprofit Colleges Online