Newport Academy Appoints New President And Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Newport Academy, a series of leading adolescent treatment centers

Joe Procopio

specializing in mental health, trauma, eating disorders, and substance abuse, is pleased to announce the appointment ofas its President and Chief Operating Officer. Procopio joins Newport Academy after 16 years with Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ: ACHC) and CRC Health Group, most recently as a Division President.

With more than 30 years of experience in the medical and treatment field, Procopio brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to his new position at Newport Academy. In his role as President and COO, Procopio intends to extend Newport Academy's services to new markets, in order to reach more communities and ultimately help more families in need.

"We are thrilled to have Joe join our team," said Newport Academy Founder and CEO Jamison Monroe Jr. "With his decades of experience in the treatment field, he is a valued addition to our seasoned executive leadership. Joe will bring fresh ideas and initiatives to support Newport Academy's mission to provide the highest-quality care and bring sustainable healing to teens across the country."

"It is truly an honor to join such an incredible team here at Newport Academy," said Procopio. "I am looking forward to working with this group of inspiring leaders to keep Newport Academy at the forefront of adolescent mental health treatment."

About Newport Academy Newport Academy is a series of evidence-based healing centers for adolescents and families struggling with mental health issues, eating disorders, and substance abuse. With locations across the United States, Newport Academy offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, and comprehensive holistic programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment, intensive outpatient programming, recovery-based therapeutic day schools, and day treatment. Newport Academy nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of adolescents and their families, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Our primary mission is to empower teens and restore families. Experts include MDs, psychiatrists, therapists, registered dieticians, nurses, licensed social workers, teachers, and more.

