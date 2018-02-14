NewYork-Presbyterian Spotlights Amazing Patients During the Olympics

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NewYork-Presbyterian unveiled new advertising during the opening of the Olympics

on, underscoring the hospital's commitment to serving patients and their communities, with Spanish and Mandarin language patient-focused spots running on general media.

The Olympics :30 second and :60 second spots are part of NewYork-Presbyterian's "Amazing Things" campaign which the Seiden advertising agency has been evolving since 2013. The campaign features patients sharing their amazing stories of survival and restored health in their own words. The new spots go a step further, featuring two patients telling their stories in their native languages with the assistance of sub titles for the general audience: nyp.org/amazingthings/#/Maria-Silver and nyp.org/amazingthings/#/Jentai-Tsai

"The patients we serve don't come in one color or one language and our advertising shouldn't either. NewYork-Presbyterian is committed to diversity and inclusiveness in everything we do and I think this initiative reflects that," NewYork-Presbyterian Chief Marketing Officer Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez said.

Multiple spots will run over the course of the Olympics, including during the opening and closing ceremonies, in prime time and other daytime spots on WNBC in the New York Tri-State area. A digital campaign went live on nbcnewyork.com on February 9 as well.

Stephen Feinberg, Chief Creative Officer of Seiden, noted, "Our goal with the campaign has always been to let patients tell their story in the most honest, unvarnished way possible. Letting them tell their stories in their native language is yet another step forward."

The work emphasizes the fact that NewYork-Presbyterian, in collaboration with its affiliated academic medical schools, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medicine, is at the forefront of many groundbreaking medical discoveries in research and clinical care and in connecting with the communities the organization serves.

About NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation's most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, whose organizations are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research and innovative, patient-centered clinical care.

For more information, visit www.nyp.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Seiden

Seiden is a full-service agency located in New York's Flatiron neighborhood. We combine a modern, multi-platform approach with old-fashioned common sense, honest communication and a focus on client success. With over 22 years of experience working with some of the largest health, wellness and lifestyle brands in the nation, our dedicated team of designers and writers understand consumers and how to engage them in today's marketing landscape. Our creative work has been recognized by every major award from Cannes, the One Show, Advertising Age and more.

