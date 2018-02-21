New report shines light on disconnect between patient and physicians when it comes to the seriousness of IBS,[1] leading to slow diagnosis[2]

Report investigates hidden burden of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) on quality of life and sets out recommendations for improving care

/CNW/ - The recently publishedfinds that IBS can have a profound effect on one's qualityof life.Yet, almost 70 per cent of patients will live with their symptoms for up to a year before seeking medical help,and even then, Canadians can wait up to four years to receive a diagnosis.

IBS is a chronic functional bowel disease that affects four to six million Canadians.6 It is characterized by symptoms of abdominal pain and/or discomfort associated with altered bowel habits, in the absence of a structural or organic cause.7,8,9

Canadian Findings from the IBS Global Impact Report The report explored the impact of IBS on daily life, the stigma and psychological challenges associated with it, the patient journey and emerging clinical best practices.

32% of survey respondents agreed that 'healthcare professionals do not take IBS seriously' 10

agreed that On average it can take up to four years to receive an IBS diagnosis 11 and 67 per cent of patients will experience symptoms for up to a year before seeking help 12

and 46% of Canadians living with IBS reported missing school or work due to their symptoms 13

living with IBS reported missing school or work due to their symptoms 32% of Canadian patients with IBS either 'always', or 'often' experience limitations to their social activities in an average month 14

experience in an average month 47% of Canadians with IBS report they spend more than $150 per month on their IBS treatments 15

with IBS report they spend more than per month on their IBS treatments As many as 26% of Canadian IBS patients admit they can only afford some of the IBS treatments prescribed to them, while 16% say they cannot afford their medications at all 16

of the IBS treatments prescribed to them, 25% of survey respondents agreed that their HCP should spend more time on educating 'me' about my IBS.17

"Throughout my career I have seen first-hand the impact that this condition can have on a patient's ability to maintain a good quality of life. IBS has the potential to affect every aspect of one's life, including personal, work, financial, and overall well-being," said Gail Attara, chief executive officer, Gastrointestinal Society, and report steering committee member. "Findings from the IBS Global Impact report shine a much-needed light on the gravity of irritable bowel syndrome and demonstrates the need for a fundamental shift in how we treat and support Canadians who are living with IBS."

Led by a Steering Committee of international experts from gastroenterology and patient advocacy, and funded and supported by Allergan, the report draws upon international patient testimonies, patient surveys and published literature. In addition to highlighting the hidden impact of IBS, the report also sets out a series of recommendations to bring about positive change for people with IBS, focusing on these key areas:

Improving communication with people with IBS

Driving early diagnosis of IBS

Developing simple, pragmatic guidance for IBS management.

Together with a framework of patient rights that form the basis of a patient charter, the recommendations provide a roadmap to achieving the Steering Committee's Vision: for the universal management and care of those with IBS to be consistent and effective.

Underpinning the recommendations, the report highlights key areas of emerging best practice and points to practical tools to support improved management of IBS. It recommends the use of Drossman's 15-point plan for effective patient and physician communication18 and a recently published simplified algorithm to guide early, positive diagnosis of IBS and to drive effective management approaches, tailored to individuals' symptoms and needs.19

"The development of forward-looking recommendations stemming from the IBS Global Impact report is welcomed news for the millions of Canadians living with IBS," said Dr. James Gray, gastroenterologist, faculty of medicine University of British Columbia. "It's important the medical community recognizes the widespread impacts this condition can have on our patients. I am hopeful that through the implementation of a patient charter we will improve how we identify, treat and manage this condition."

About the IBS Global Impact Initiative and IBS Global Impact ReportThe IBS Global Impact Report 2018 follows the IBS Global Impact Report 2016, which investigated the individual, societal and healthcare burden of IBS globally.20 This report found that IBS places a significant burden on society due to direct and indirect healthcare costs, and it highlighted that despite its global prevalence of around 11 per cent, IBS does not receive the attention it deserves.21 Finally, it aimed to stimulate discussion on how people with IBS may receive better management to improve outcomes.22

The IBS Global Impact Report 2018 report looks beyond an investigation into the impact of IBS on daily life to wider aspects, including the impact on psychological well-being and of stigma and attitudes about IBS. In addition, it explores the challenges faced by people with IBS in navigating complex healthcare systems to seek appropriate support and management.

About IBS in CanadaIBS is a chronic functional bowel disorder characterised by symptoms of abdominal pain and altered bowel habit (constipation and diarrhea), in the absence of structural or biochemical abnormalities that are detectable with the current routine diagnostic tools.23,24,25 It is the most common condition diagnosed by gastroenterologists and is one of the most common conditions seen by primary care physicians.26,27 Although the exact cause of IBS is not known,28 symptoms are thought to result from a disturbance in the way the gastrointestinal tract and nervous system interact.29

Despite the impact that IBS has on quality of life, 40 per cent of Canadian patients do not seek medical help30 and many turn to a wide variety of over-the-counter medications and pain relievers with little success.31

