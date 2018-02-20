New York Pharma Forum to Hold "Japan Life Sciences Showcase"

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit pharmaceutical industry organization New York Pharma Forum (NYPF),

March 13

announced it will bring leading Japanese scientists to the US for a "Japan Life Sciences Showcase" onand 14to explore partnering opportunities with biopharma companies and institutions. The program will be co-hosted by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), a Japanese government agency.

The research seeds, which will be presented and available for partnership opportunities, focus on key therapeutic areas such as oncology and infectious diseases.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with AMED to bring Japanese scientists to New York," said Dr. John Keller, President and CEO of Shionogi, Inc. and President of New York Pharma Forum. "This should be a great opportunity for business development executives and investors to partner with Japanese researchers and explore the commercialization of their cutting edge science."

The Japan Life Sciences Showcase will consist of two parts: presentations by the Japanese scientists on March 13th, and partnering meetings on March 14th.

The March 13th program is open to all industry executives free of charge, however pre-registration is required.

When : March 13 th , 2:30-5:30pm Program; 5:30-7:00pm Networking Reception

: , Program; Networking Reception Where : JETRO New York, 565 Fifth Avenue, NYC

: JETRO New York, 565 Fifth Avenue, NYC What : Presentations will include:

: Presentations will include: "Antisense oligonucleotides coupled with a drug delivery system as an effective treatment of glioblastoma"

"A potent Inhibitor of LSD1 as a treatment of glioblastoma"

"New era of in vivo molecular imaging and targeted medical care: Antibody-based theranostics"

molecular imaging and targeted medical care: Antibody-based theranostics" "Glycaemic control boosts glucosylated nanocarriers crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) into the brain"

"Research and discovery of innovative ways to treat and prevent influenza" (a three-part presentation covering a vaccine, adjuvant, and monoclonal antibody)

All abstracts and online-registration for the program, as well as for partnering meetings, are available at: https://www.nypharmaforum.org/events/march-13-14-2018/

About New York Pharma Forum

New York Pharma Forum Inc. is a non-profit biopharmaceutical industry organization that facilitates dialogue among U.S., Japanese, and other international biopharmaceutical executives as well as business and financial professionals on global industry issues of common interest. Members gain access to critical information on business, policy and technology issues important to the future of the global healthcare and life sciences industries. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.nypharmaforum.org.

