medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

New York Pharma Forum to Hold "Japan Life Sciences Showcase"

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Leading Japanese Scientists Explore Partnering Opportunities in the US

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit pharmaceutical industry organization New York Pharma Forum (NYPF),

announced it will bring leading Japanese scientists to the US for a "Japan Life Sciences Showcase" on March 13th and 14th to explore partnering opportunities with biopharma companies and institutions. The program will be co-hosted by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), a Japanese government agency. 

The research seeds, which will be presented and available for partnership opportunities, focus on key therapeutic areas such as oncology and infectious diseases.    

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with AMED to bring Japanese scientists to New York," said Dr. John Keller, President and CEO of Shionogi, Inc. and President of New York Pharma Forum. "This should be a great opportunity for business development executives and investors to partner with Japanese researchers and explore the commercialization of their cutting edge science."

The Japan Life Sciences Showcase will consist of two parts: presentations by the Japanese scientists on March 13th, and partnering meetings on March 14th.

The March 13th program is open to all industry executives free of charge, however pre-registration is required.

  • When: March 13th, 2:30-5:30pm Program; 5:30-7:00pm Networking Reception
  • Where: JETRO New York, 565 Fifth Avenue, NYC
  • What: Presentations will include:
  • "Antisense oligonucleotides coupled with a drug delivery system as an effective treatment of glioblastoma"
  • "A potent Inhibitor of LSD1 as a treatment of glioblastoma"
  • "New era of in vivo molecular imaging and targeted medical care: Antibody-based theranostics"
  • "Glycaemic control boosts glucosylated nanocarriers crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) into the brain"
  • "Research and discovery of innovative ways to treat and prevent influenza" (a three-part presentation covering a vaccine, adjuvant, and monoclonal antibody)

All abstracts and online-registration for the program, as well as for partnering meetings, are available at: https://www.nypharmaforum.org/events/march-13-14-2018/

About New York Pharma Forum

New York Pharma Forum Inc. is a non-profit biopharmaceutical industry organization that facilitates dialogue among U.S., Japanese, and other international biopharmaceutical executives as well as business and financial professionals on global industry issues of common interest. Members gain access to critical information on business, policy and technology issues important to the future of the global healthcare and life sciences industries. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.nypharmaforum.org.

Contact: Elisabeth DellaMonica(212) 583-1043 x 3212Elisabeth.dellamonica@didit.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-pharma-forum-to-hold-japan-life-sciences-showcase-300601245.html

SOURCE New York Pharma Forum



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.