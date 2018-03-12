medindia
New Vital Techniques For Lifelong Esthetics In Implants: Advanced Periodontics Institute (API) Holds Exclusive Hands On Workshop For Dentists In Livonia, MI

Monday, March 12, 2018 General News
LIVONIA, Mich., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Periodontics Institute (API), a premier clinical and education center

in Michigan, organized a special hands-on workshop for dentists on the topic 'Implant Esthetics- Placement & Provisional' in Livonia, MI on 10th March
2018. The hands on course focused on key new procedures that create pleasing and long-lasting esthetics in implants and provided 6 CE credits to dentists. Dr. Monish Bhola (DDS, MSD), a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and Director of API (www.advancedperiodontics.com), regularly holds hands on courses in  Periodontics and Implantology for dental professionals from all over the world to improve their knowledge, skills and patient care delivery. He stated, "API conducted this exclusive workshop because in today's age of Implant Dentistry, patients expect high quality esthetic results from their Implant dentist and are driven by the desire to look good and appealing."

Dr. Bhola, who has been voted Detroit Hour Magazine's Top Dentist every year since 2010 remarked, "According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID), it is estimated that 69 percent of Americans between ages 35 and 44 have at least one missing tooth and one in four Americans above the age of 74 have lost all their natural teeth. Furthermore, the American Dental Association (ADA) declares that dental implants are the next best thing after a person's natural teeth. They are strong and stable and look, function and feel like a natural tooth, when placed by an experienced Implantologist."

Dr. Monish Bhola, a world-renowned expert in dental implants and bone grafting, informed, "All aspects of esthetics in implant treatment are geared towards maintaining and preserving more bone and soft tissue. Implant esthetics depend on two fundamental components: appearance of the implant crown and proper establishment of soft tissue (gums) that intimately embrace the crown." In order to achieve and maintain good soft tissue esthetics (esthetics of the gums) around implants, Dr. Bhola taught dental professionals some important and new soft tissue management and enhancement procedures such as 'dual-zone grafting' and 'biotype modification' techniques. "These techniques create a natural emergence profile around implants and an excellent and customized emergence profile turns the implant into a natural-looking tooth," affirmed Dr. Bhola.

During the one day hands on workshop, the Periodontist & Implantologist, who has been practicing Clinical Periodontics and Implant Dentistry for the past twenty one years commented, "Today, in the era of practicing evidence-based dentistry, there is adequate long term evidence that immediate implants reduce the overall treatment time, the number of surgeries required by the patient and also help preserve more bone and soft tissue. He taught dental professionals all the intricacies of successful placement of immediate implants; the management of different types of tooth socket anatomies and fabrication of screw retained esthetic provisional restorations. Dr. Bhola, whose areas of interest include dental implants and advanced bone & soft tissue grafting for teeth and implants asserted, "Bone grafting in conjunction with immediate implant placement has tremendous esthetic benefits."

About API and Dr. Monish Bhola

API is a premier clinical and education center in Michigan with locations in Livonia and Plymouth. It is leading the field in educating practicing dentists on socially relevant topics such as preventing the overuse of opioids and recognizing and responding to human trafficking in Michigan. Dr. Bhola (DDS, MSD) served as a Professor & Director of Graduate Periodontics & Implantology at The University of Detroit Mercy, School of Dentistry. He is the recipient of the prestigious Bud and Linda Tarrson Fellowship award given by the American Academy of Periodontology Foundation and a fellow of the Pierre Fauchard Academy and the OKU Nu Nu Chapter, a National Honor Dental Society. Dr. Bhola conducts several training courses in Periodontics and Implantology for dentists from all over the world (http://www.drbhola.com) and has over thirty peer-reviewed publications in leading dental journals. Other API dentists Dr. Kolhatkar and Dr. Jacobs also conduct Periodontics and Implantology courses for dentists and regularly publish research in leading dental journals.

Myra Franklin Advanced Periodontics Institute 734-459-4077 plymouth@advancedperiodontics.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-vital-techniques-for-lifelong-esthetics-in-implants-advanced-periodontics-institute-api-holds-exclusive-hands-on-workshop-for-dentists-in-livonia-mi-300611305.html

SOURCE Advanced Periodontics



