medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

New U.S. Government Research Strongly Supports BPA Safety, Says American Chemistry Council

Saturday, February 24, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After 5+ years and multi-million dollar investment, FDA scientists complete largest-ever study on bisphenol A (BPA)

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The U.S. government today released its Draft Report with results

from the largest study ever conducted on bisphenol A (BPA). The results of the study, which is the key part of a multi-year in-depth research program, strongly support the safety of BPA. 

"The results of the CLARITY Core study once again demonstrate that BPA is safe at the very low levels to which people are typically exposed. This study is the largest study ever conducted on BPA, and the results indicate that BPA has very little potential to cause health effects even when people are exposed to it throughout their lives," said Steven G. Hentges, Ph.D., Polycarbonate/BPA Global Group of the American Chemistry Council (ACC).

"The CLARITY Core study is the capstone of an in-depth research program conducted by scientists with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to answer key scientific questions and resolve uncertainties about the safety of BPA. With the results of the CLARITY Core study now available, FDA has substantially achieved its goals," Hentges said. 

The Draft Report, issued by the U.S. National Toxicological Program (NTP), states the results of a 5+ year, multi-million dollar study conducted by scientists at FDA's National Center for Toxicological Research with funding from NTP. The Draft Report will next undergo an expert peer review, which will include a public meeting of the peer-review panel on April 26. The report will then be finalized, and the results are expected to be published in the scientific literature.

Earlier studies from FDA's research program demonstrated that BPA is rapidly eliminated from the body after exposure and is thus unlikely to cause health effects. The CLARITY Core study resoundingly confirms the absence of health effects at typical human exposure levels. In this study, laboratory animals were exposed to various doses of BPA from pregnancy, through early-life development, and continuing through their entire lifetime.

"We now look forward to updated safety conclusions from regulatory authorities worldwide who have been awaiting the study results. Based substantially on the compelling body of U.S. government research already available, government bodies around the world have clearly stated that BPA is safe as currently used in food contact materials," Hentges said. "The results of this extensive study again confirm those earlier safety scientific assessments and validate FDA's recent response to the question 'Is BPA safe?' and the agency's one word answer: 'Yes.'"

http://www.americanchemistry.com

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care®; common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues; and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $768 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation's economy. It is among the largest exporters in the nation, accounting for fourteen percent of all U.S. goods exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation's critical infrastructure.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-us-government-research-strongly-supports-bpa-safety-says-american-chemistry-council-300603530.html

SOURCE American Chemistry Council



You May Also Like

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.