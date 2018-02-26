medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

New Tribridge Health360 Module Eases Administrative and Operational Burdens for Healthcare Organizations

Monday, February 26, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health360 Materials Management now available on Microsoft AppSource

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribridge, a DXC Technology company (NYSE: DXC), is adding new capabilities

to its Health360 suite to help healthcare organizations streamline financial and supply chain operations so they can focus on patient care. The Health360 Materials Management module of Tribridge Health360, a suite of solutions built on Microsoft Dynamics and the Azure Microsoft Cloud, is now available on Microsoft AppSource.

The new module integrates a healthcare organization's electronic medical record system with the materials management system. As a result, organizations can improve in the areas of financial transactions, patient refunds, revenue tracking and data collection capabilities applied to future purchasing decisions.

"Health360 Materials Management helps organizations maintain optimal inventory levels and reduce overstock and waste," said Damon Auer, vice president of Health and Life Sciences at Tribridge. "These back-office functions are fundamental to achieving the 'quadruple aim' as they reduce administrative and operational burdens on providers, so they can instead focus on what matters most — delivering quality, personalized care to their patients."

"Tribridge Health360, powered by the Microsoft Cloud, will help accelerate the critical digital transformation of health organizations," said Chris Sakalosky, vice president, U.S. Health and Life Science at Microsoft. "The Health360 Materials Management module integrates crucial elements of back-office functionality for global health organizations committed to increasing efficiencies and quality of care for patients, underscored by Microsoft's investments in building a more secure, compliant cloud."

Health360 Materials Management is now available on Microsoft AppSource, a resource for organizations seeking cloud-based applications tailored for their industry and business needs. AppSource also features two additional Tribridge Health360 population health management modules: Health360 Engagement Center and Health360 Care Coordination.

About Tribridge Tribridge, a DXC Technology company, specializes in end-to-end software, services and cloud solutions. The company helps clients solve their business challenges in the areas of customer engagement, finance and operations, and human capital management. Backed by a long history of expertise, innovation and client success, Tribridge's industry software and hybrid cloud solutions empower organizations to deliver greater impact to their customers, talent and bottom lines. Tribridge partners with the world's leading companies to offer best-of-breed platforms focused on unlocking the transformative power of today's technologies. www.tribridge.com

Media Contact: Jennie Treby (727) 492-8588 jennie.treby@tribridge.com www.tribridge.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tribridge-health360-module-eases-administrative-and-operational-burdens-for-healthcare-organizations-300604036.html

SOURCE Tribridge



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.