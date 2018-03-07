medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

New Study Shows Significant Changes to Infant Fecal pH Over Last 100 Years

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Evolve BioSystems Discovers Dramatic Shift Indicating Generational Loss of Good Bacteria in Baby's Gut Microbiome

DAVIS, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve BioSystems today announced new research that connects elevated

infant fecal pH levels to a profound change in the infant gut microbiome, including the disappearance of a beneficial bacterium that may be key to short and long-term health. Over the past 100 years, the average pH level of a baby's stool, which can indicate the type of bacteria in the baby's gut, has undergone an alarming increase from pH 5.0 to 6.5. The study, published in the American Society for Microbiology journal mSphere, connects this rise in pH to a generational loss of Bifidobacterium, a critical gut bacteria during infancy, and an accompanying increase in a number of harmful bacteria.  

The complete study, "Elevated Fecal pH Indicates a Profound Change in the Breastfed Infant Gut Microbiome Due to Reduction of Bi?dobacterium over the Past Century," can be accessed at http://msphere.asm.org/content/3/2/e00041-18.

Stark rise in infant fecal pH from 1926-2017 tied to disruption of infant gut microbes

A review of 14 clinical studies published between 1926 and 2017, representing hundreds of healthy breastfed infants, showed a change in fecal pH from 5.0 to 6.5 over this time period. The authors attribute this trend to an observed reduction of Bi?dobacterium in the infant gut, along with an increase in potentially harmful bacteria such as E. coli and Clostridia, resulting in "dysbiosis," a potentially detrimental imbalance of the gut microbial ecosystem.

According to study co-author, Dr. Jennifer Smilowitz, Associate Director of the Human Studies Research Program for the Foods for Health Institute at UC Davis, "These alarming changes to the infant gut microbiome and thus, gut environment, may be due to modern medical practices like antibiotics, C-sections, and formula feeding. These are all potentially life-saving medical practices, but have unintended consequences on the infant gut microbiome. As a result, certain pathogenic bacteria—those linked to higher risk of health issues such as colic, eczema, allergies, diabetes and obesity—thrive. The need for clinicians to have a quick and reliable method to determine Bifidobacterium levels in baby's gut, and an effective way to replace the right Bifidobacterium to correct dysbiosis when detected, are the critical next steps for infant health."

Restoring the infant gut to its natural state

In December 2017, Evolve BioSystems published results of a landmark clinical trial in mSphere, showing that Evivo®, an activated form of B. infantis, produced rapid, substantial, and persistent improvements in the gut microbiome of breastfed infants. Evivo is the only baby probiotic clinically proven to restore the levels of Bifidobacterium to baby's gut, reduce potentially harmful gut bacteria by 80 percent, and return fecal pH to levels seen historically.

"This steady increase in the fecal pH of infants over the past several generations has largely gone unnoticed by the medical community, but looks to be an indication of a major disruption of the infant gut," said David Kyle, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Chairman at Evolve BioSystems, Inc. "This may be a significant contributor to the incidence of allergic and autoimmune disorders. We are making progress in learning how to detect infant gut dysbiosis and restore the gut to its natural state through the introduction of very specific probiotics."

For more information about Evivo, please visit www.evivo.com.

About Evolve BioSystems

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately-held microbiome company dedicated to developing the next generation of products to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Evolve is a spin-out from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California, Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the infant gut microbiome and breast milk components. Having led to the development and commercial launch of products to resolve newborn gut dysbiosis, including Evivo™ for infants and GlycoGuard® for nursing foals, Evolve's discovery platform is now being applied to solving gut dysbiosis throughout the human life cycle as well as other animal species. In addition to their landmark proof-of-concept trial, Evolve is undertaking further clinical studies to build out its suite of microbiome-based solutions. To learn more about Evolve BioSystems, visit www.evolvebiosystems.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-significant-changes-to-infant-fecal-ph-over-last-100-years-300609750.html

SOURCE Evolve BioSystems, Inc.



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies Jeffrey Uppington, M.B.B.S., FRCA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.