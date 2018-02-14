medindia
New Study Shows Coconut Oil Increases Cholesterol, Corn Oil Lowers It

Wednesday, February 14, 2018 General News
Study Yielded Results Linking Corn Oil to Cholesterol Level Benefits

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study has found that corn oil lowers cholesterol compared with coconut oil. The findings,

released as part of Heart Health Month, highlight consumer misperceptions of coconut oil, which has grown in popularity in recent years. 

The study was conducted by MB Clinical Research, and sponsored by ACH Food Companies, Inc. Researchers tested participants' cholesterol, insulin and C-reactive protein (a marker of inflammation) while they consumed either corn oil or coconut oil as part of their daily diet for 4 weeks. Results of the double-blind study showed adding corn oil to one's diet resulted in lower cholesterol levels than coconut oil, supporting corn oil's superiority over coconut oil when it comes to this indicator of heart health.1

"There is a lot of confusion about the effects of coconut oil on indicators of heart health," noted Kevin C Maki, PhD, Chief Science Officer of MB Clinical Research. "This study helps to show that coconut oil raises cholesterol levels compared with corn oil."

One in four deaths in the U.S. is due to heart disease. 2 Controlling risk factors like high cholesterol is critical to maintaining heart health,2 but when it comes to impact on cholesterol, not all cooking oils are created equal. A previous study published in The Journal of Clinical Lipidology found that corn oil can also help lower cholesterol more than extra virgin olive oil.3

Corn oil contains plant-based compounds called plant sterols, which are also found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, cereal, and legumes. Plant sterols help block the absorption of cholesterol in the gut and work to lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol in the blood stream.4 Corn oil contains 10 times more cholesterol-blocking plant sterols than coconut oil, four times more than olive oil, and 1 1/2 times more than canola oil. 4

Corn oil can be used for a variety of cooking techniques, from baking and grilling to sautéing and marinating. With added heart healthy benefits, a high smoke point and a neutral flavor, corn oil is a great staple to add to any pantry. For more information on how to incorporate heart-healthy corn oil into dishes and to find a variety of delicious recipes, please visit www.mazola.com or @mazolabrand on Facebook.

About ACH Food Companies ACH Food Companies, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells a premier branded portfolio of cooking oils and baking ingredients in the consumer and foodservice channels in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico, all of which are either #1 or #2 brands in their categories. As one of the largest branded consumer oil manufacturers and marketers in North America, the cornerstone of ACH's portfolio features Mazola® oils, the leading corn oil brand in the USA and Canada, and over 100 years old.

About Mazola® Since 1911, the Mazola® brand has delivered great tasting, high-quality products ranging from cooking oils and sprays to bouillon. You can trust Mazola® to create delicious meals that your family will love. Mazola cooking oils are naturally cholesterol free and 100% pure with no additives, so the great flavor of your food comes through.

About MB Clinical Research and Consulting, LLC MB Clinical Research is an independent organization specializing in the design and conduct of clinical studies in human nutrition and cardiometabolic health. The company's mission is advancing science and improving human health through completing high quality investigations of food, drug and medical device interventions.  MB Clinical Research has offices in Glen Ellyn, Illinois and Boca Raton, Florida.

1Maki KC, Hasse, W, Dicklin, MR, Bell, M, Buggia, MA, Cassens, M, Eren, F. Corn oil consumption improves the plasma lipid profile compared with coconut oil in men and women with elevated cholesterol: Results from a randomized free living feeding trial. Study sponsored by ACH Food Companies, Inc. The results above refer to non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, which is calculated by subtracting the level of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (the so-called "good" cholesterol) level from the total cholesterol level.2https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/facts.htm3http://www.lipidjournal.com/article/S1933-2874(14)00344-4/fulltext4Based on analysis of corn oil and 2016 USDA comparison of other cooking oils: Corn Oil has plant sterols content of 135.6 mg/serving vs. 12.0 mg/serving for Coconut Oil, 30.0 mg/serving for Olive Oil, 40.8 mg/serving for Vegetable Oil, and 93.9 mg/serving for Canola Oil

Contact Information:Alysa CampbellMSLGROUPalysa.campbell@mslgroup.com312-861- 5277  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-shows-coconut-oil-increases-cholesterol-corn-oil-lowers-it-300598448.html

SOURCE ACH Food Companies, Inc.



