New Report Provides Road Map for Pharmaceutical Industry on how to Ensure Medical Affairs Success in Emerging Regions of the World

Friday, February 16, 2018 General News
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As pharmaceutical companies seek out growth opportunities in new areas of the world, many are turning

their attention to the TMEA region that includes Turkey, the Middle East and South Africa.

Organizations have learned that, like in other emerging

markets, success in the TMEA region is contingent on having an effective local Medical Affairs group.

To help Medical Affairs leaders better understand what it takes to create and maintain an effective Medical Affairs group in less understood regions such as TMEA, Best Practices, LLC conducted a new study on establishing Medical Affairs in emerging countries. The resulting report, "Best Practices in Establishing Medical Affairs Capabilities in Emerging Countries: Using Structure, Staffing, and Responsibilities to Create an Effective Medical Affairs Group in TMEA," identifies current industry trends and best practices for creating effective Medical Affairs capabilities in the TMEA region.

The study demonstrates that companies that are effective in emerging markets rely on their local affiliate's knowledge of local culture and regulations. Thus they give country-level medical affairs responsibility for activities such as promotional material review, KOL management, drug safety, MSL resource support, and advisory boards.

The research provides insights from pharma companies on questions such as:

  • What Medical Affairs roles or functions are companies utilizing within their regional and/or country-level organizations?
  • How many FTEs are needed in regional and/or country-level Medical Affairs groups and in what functional areas?
  • What launch activities are regional and/or country-level Medical Affairs groups involved in and what is the timing for their involvement?

Medical Affairs leaders who oversee or work in regional and/or country-level areas, especially TMEA, will be able to use this study to see how their regional and/or country-level Medical Affairs groups compare with industry trends and averages.

For this study Best Practices, LLC engaged 11 Medical Affairs executives from 10 pharmaceutical companies with operations in the TMEA region.

To access the full report or to download a complimentary summary containing insights found in this report, click on the following link: http://www.best-in-class.com/rr1485.htm.

For related research, visit the Best Practices, LLC Web site at www.best-in-class.com/. 

ABOUT BEST PRACTICES, LLCBest Practices, LLC is a leading benchmarking, consulting and advisory services firm serving biopharmaceutical and medical device companies worldwide. Best Practices, LLC's clients include all the top 10 and 48 of the top 50 global healthcare companies. The firm conducts primary research and consulting using its comprehensive proprietary benchmarking tools and analysis.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-provides-road-map-for-pharmaceutical-industry-on-how-to-ensure-medical-affairs-success-in-emerging-regions-of-the-world-300600124.html

SOURCE Best Practices, LLC



