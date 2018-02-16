medindia
New Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Chairperson announced

Friday, February 16, 2018 Drug News
Dr. Mitchell Levine appointed as Chairperson of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

OTTAWA, Feb.

16, 2018 /CNW/ - The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) welcomes the appointment of Dr. Mitchell Levine of Hamilton, Ontario as the new Chairperson of the Board. Dr. Levine
was designated by Her Excellency the Governor General in Council, on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, following an open, transparent and merit-based selection process.

Dr. Levine is a professor in the department of Health Research Methods, Evidence and Impact and the department of Medicine in the Faculty of Health Sciences at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario. He is also director of the Centre for Evaluation of Medicines at St. Joseph's Healthcare in Hamilton.

Since 2011, Dr. Levine has served as a Member and Vice-Chairperson of the Board.

Quick Facts

  • The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board is an independent quasi-judicial body with a regulatory mandate to protect the interests of Canadian consumers by ensuring the prices of patented medicines sold in Canada are not excessive.
  • Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are part-time, Governor in Council appointees who preside over hearings into allegations of excessive pricing brought by Board Staff against patent-holding pharmaceutical companies.
  • Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are chosen for their particular experience, expertise, and qualifications: past and current members have been drawn from various relevant professional backgrounds including medicine, pharmacology, pharmacy, law, public health, and academia.
  • Patented Medicine Prices Review Board members are appointed for a period of five years, and may be reappointed for a second five-year term.

Quotes

"Having served as the acting Chairperson for the past year, it is a true privilege for me to continue working with the PMPRB towards delivering on the Minister of Health's commitment to improve the accessibility of prescription drugs in Canada.  I am honoured to be given this unique opportunity to build a better Canada and guide the PMPRB as it transitions toward a modern, risk-based approach to drug price regulation."

Dr. Mitchell LevineChairperson, Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

Associated Links

  • Order in Council (Privy Council Office)

Follow us on Twitter: @PMPRB_CEPMB

 

SOURCE Patented Medicine Prices Review Board



