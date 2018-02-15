medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

New Jersey Health Foundation Awards $50,000 Innovation Grant To Princeton University Researcher Advancing Hepatitis Treatments

Thursday, February 15, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- New Jersey Health Foundation (NJHF) has awarded a $50,000

Innovation Grant to Alexander Ploss, Ph.D, assistant professor of Molecular Biology at Princeton University, announced James M. Golubieski, president of NJHF.

Dr.

Ploss is addressing the urgent need of finding better treatments to combat hepatitis B and E viruses.  He will use the funding to investigate novel compounds that inhibit hepatitis B and E virus infections.

"If successful, this research could further our understanding of the biology of hepatitis B and E viruses and lead to more advanced treatments for those suffering from these devastating diseases," explained George F. Heinrich, M.D., vice chair and CEO of New Jersey Health Foundation.

Dr. Ploss's research focuses on deciphering the molecular mechanisms of acute and chronic hepatitis virus infections which affect hundreds of millions of people world-wide.

"Infections with hepatitis B virus can be suppressed but remain largely incurable. Hepatitis E virus can result in severe, frequently fatal complications in pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals," he noted.

Through this New Jersey Health Foundation program, Innovation Grants of up to $50,000 each are available to full-time faculty and personnel at major research universities in New Jersey — Kessler Institute, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Princeton University, Rutgers University, Rowan University and Stevens Institute of Technology.

For more information contact Mike Wiley, vice president of Foundation Venture Capital Group, an affiliate of NJHF, at (908) 731-6612 or wiley@njhf.org. 

About New Jersey Health FoundationNew Jersey Health Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation that supports health-related research and education programs in New Jersey through its Grants Program and its affiliate, Foundation Venture Capital Group which makes private equity investments in health-related start- up companies in New Jersey headed toward commercialization.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-jersey-health-foundation-awards-50000-innovation-grant-to-princeton-university-researcher-advancing-hepatitis-treatments-300598724.html

SOURCE New Jersey Health Foundation



You May Also Like

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.