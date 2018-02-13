New Braunfels Fertility Specialist Susan Hudson, M.D., Joins Texas Fertility Center

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The physicians at Texas Fertility Center are so pleased to announce

Susan Hudson

New Braunfels

that board certified reproductive endocrinologist, M.D., has joined the practice to provide infertility care to men and women at herlocation.

Dr. Hudson opened her own infertility practice in New Braunfels five years ago, and she has shared the same IVF and andrology laboratory with the Texas Fertility Center physicians for the last four years. "I have developed a strong working relationship with the TFC physicians during this time, and we decided that it made sense for me to join Texas Fertility Center to extend my reach and provide world-class fertility care to men and women in New Braunfels and the surrounding areas. Becoming a part of such a renowned fertility practice is very exciting," she says.

After earning her bachelor of science degree and her medical degree at Texas A&M University, Dr. Hudson completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Scott & White in Temple, Texas, and her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology/infertility at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

After completing her fellowship, Dr. Hudson returned to Texas to work with an infertility practice in San Antonio. She opened her own practice in New Braunfels three years later and has provided leading-edge infertility care for the last five years.

In describing her approach to reproductive medicine, Dr. Hudson says, "I am always intentional with fertility treatment. When I order a test or a treatment, I have a good reason. I also believe in an individualized approach to medicine—finding the best approach for each individual or couple."

The team at Texas Fertility Center (TFC) is proud to welcome Dr. Hudson to the practice. According to Dr. Kaylen Silverberg, medical director at TFC, "Everyone at Texas Fertility Center is looking forward to working even more closely with Dr. Hudson. Her impressive educational background, extensive experience, passion for providing exceptional fertility care and the convenient New Braunfels location make her an excellent addition to our team. We are proud to expand the Texas Fertility Center family so that we can serve more men and women who are seeking world-class fertility treatment that's close to home."

About Texas Fertility Center

