New Book Provides Proven Strategies On How To Get Into Swimsuit Form By Dining Out!

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring break and summer vacations are fast approaching and everyone is looking

to drop some unwanted pounds. There is a new diet that includes, believe it or not, a recipe for eating out and losing weight!

Fred Bollaci, an international authority on healthy gourmet living, and author of 

The Restaurant Diet: How to Eat Out Every Night and Still Lose Weight © Mango Publishing Group, was morbidly obese and told by his doctor that his life could be cut short if he didn't change. He lost 150 pounds over one year and has kept it all off since.  

Fred's proven four-phase plan is a permanent recipe for success, whether dining for business, pleasure, travel, or mere convenience. Fred shows readers how to shop, cook, and prepare healthier meals at home, showcasing 125 healthy gourmet recipes from the nation's Top 100 restaurants, plus 25 of Fred's favorites.

Reader's Digest called Bollaci's story one of "The Most Inspirational Weight-Loss Transformations."

"My four-phase plan empowers people to lose weight by making healthier choices and by making restaurants partners in your success," Bollaci said.   

Bollaci, with more than 150,000 dedicated social media followers, is passionate about helping others enjoy healthy gourmet cuisine and fine wines while shedding unwanted pounds, and has 1,000 restaurants partners nationwide and in Italy.

He reveals:

  • Proven strategies for working with chefs, restaurateurs, and wait staff to ensure a healthy, enjoyable and fulfilling dining experience.
  • How to eat without veering from your diet when at a business lunch, traveling, or living a busy lifestyle.
  • How to avoid common dieting mistakes and become empowered by a non-restrictive diet.
  • Why dieters no longer have to eat bland or boring foods.
  • How you can tackle the emotional issues and setbacks linked to overeating.

His company, Fred Bollaci Enterprises, promotes an international healthy lifestyle by working with chefs, restaurateurs and hoteliers. He has developed and trademarked both the Golden Palate® Partner Certificate of Excellence and the Platinum Palate® Partner Certificate of Excellence, two prestigious honors of the very best in dining and hospitality.               

With the help of his doctor, a nutritionist, a trainer, and a psychologist, he developed a user-friendly diet and exercise plan that works. Bollaci has even completed four marathons! 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-provides-proven-strategies-on-how-to-get-into-swimsuit-form-by-dining-out-300605690.html

SOURCE Fred Bollaci Enterprises



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
