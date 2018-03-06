New Book Prepares Tech and Business Entrepreneurs for Wave of Responsibility that Comes with Windfall Exits

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyridge Press announced the

Anthony Glomski

Los Angeles

release today ofAt a time when there are now 30 privately-held "unicorn" companies, many of which are poised to go public, this book couldnot have come at a better time, explained author,, founder of-based AG Asset Advisory. "People coming into vast sums of money will have the ability to change the world in ways they may not have imagined possible," Glomski added.

Liquidity & You provides an abundance of actionable tips and strategies to help highly successful entrepreneurs build, preserve and responsibly share their wealth, even if their exits are not highly publicized IPOs. The book is designed to bring clarity and focus to an otherwise complicated picture for entrepreneurs and business owners in a changing financial situation.

"The message I want to get is simple: Elite entrepreneurs can make certain decisions and take certain actions that positively impact their families and the causes they care about most," added Glomski. "This book was an answer to a calling I felt to help people navigate the complexity of the world today, given what's happening in the economy, the financial markets and the M&A arena."

NASCAR driver and TV spokesman, Brian Vickers, who wrote the foreword to Liquidity & You, explained that change is constant and challenges are inevitable today. "The only way to survive is to create a solid support team around you and never give up. This book is a perfect place to start that journey."

The launch of Mr. Glomski's book kicks off with a signing event on March 8th, 2018 at 1299 Ocean Ave in Santa Monica, CA 90401. Request an invitation online or call 310-907-9223.

About the Author

Anthony Glomski is Founder and Principal of AG Asset Advisory, an SEC-registered wealth management firm that works with successful tech entrepreneurs and business owners. He is an alumnus of KPMG, a member of the Milken Institute Associates & Young Leaders Circle, and active in several charities. Anthony has been featured by Forbes, Nasdaq.com, U.S. News & World Report, CIO, MariaShriver.com and Yahoo!Tech.

