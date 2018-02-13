medindia
Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Size Worth $203.9 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global neuroendoscopy devices market is expected

to reach USD 203.9 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for neuroendoscopy is increasing due to global rise in number of brain tumor cases and growing adoption of minimally invasive
surgical procedures.  

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Conventional surgical procedures of brain such as craniotomy is invasive which includes opening of the skull of the patient. This increases the risk of associated conditions such as stroke or hemorrhage, blindness, deafness and in some cases death. Such high risks associated with the conventional surgical procedures of brain are resulting in replacement by adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.  In addition, increasing cases of pituitary tumors and increasing prevalence of brain cancer is supporting the growth of the market. Few companies engaged in neuroendoscopy manufacturing are B. Braun Medical Inc., Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Zeiss International, Stryker, and Medtronic.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Analysis Report By Surgery (Intraventricular, Transcranial, Transnasal), By Device Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/neuroendoscopy-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • Rise in the brain injuries, and neural surgeries coupled with adoption of minimally invasive procedures is driving the growth of the market
  • Intraventricular segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 mainly due to constantly increasing incidences of the intraventricular hemorrhage and bleeding
  • Transcranial surgery segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the factors such as increasing cases of pituitary gland tumors and technological advancements
  • Rigid neuroendoscopes being light weight and small in size are preferred over flexible ones. However, flexible endoscopes segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
  • Maximum number of neuro-endoscopic procedures are performed in hospitals. Thus, the segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
  • North America and Europe dominated the market together in 2016. Availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced techniques are some of the prime factors resulting in the highest adoption of neuroendoscopy procedures in these regions.  
  • Key players in the market include B. Braun Medical Inc., Karl Storz, Olympus Corporation, Zeiss International, Stryker, and Medtronic.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Temperature Management Market - Rising ageing population along with increased incidences of cardiac arrest as well as central nervous systems disorders is expected to drive the global temperature management market growth.
  • Coagulation Analyzer Market - The global coagulation analyzer market was valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period.
  • Knee Implants Market - The global knee implants market accounted for USD 8.8 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
  • Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market - The Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) treatment devices market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented neuroendoscopy devices market report on the basis of surgery type, application, device type, and region: 

  • Neuroendoscopy Devices Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • Intraventricular
    • Transcranial
    • Transnasal
  • Neuroendoscopy Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • Rigid
    • Flexible
  • Neuroendoscopy Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • Hospitals
    • Medical Research Centers
  • Neuroendoscopy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) 
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • UK
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
    • Latin America
      • Mexico
      • Brazil
    • MEA
      • South Africa

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
