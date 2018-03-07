medindia
Neurocrine Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Wednesday, March 7, 2018
SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) today announced that Kevin

Gorman, CEO of Neurocrine Biosciences, will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday,
    March 14, 2018, in Boston.
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 1:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami.
  • Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference at 10:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in New York City.

The live presentations will be webcast and may be accessed on the Company's website under Investors at http://www.neurocrine.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the event and will be archived for one month.

About Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.Neurocrine Biosciences is a San Diego based biotechnology company focused on neurologic, psychiatric and endocrine related disorders. The Company markets INGREZZA® (valbenazine) capsules in the United States for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. INGREZZA is a novel, selective vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, and is the first FDA approved product indicated for the treatment of adults with tardive dyskinesia. The Company's three late-stage clinical programs are: elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for women's health that is partnered with AbbVie Inc.; opicapone, a novel, once-daily, peripherally-acting, highly-selective catechol-o-methyltransferase inhibitor under investigation as adjunct therapy to levodopa in Parkinson's patients; and INGREZZA, a novel, once-daily, selective VMAT2 inhibitor under investigation for the treatment of Tourette syndrome.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. news releases are available through the Company's website via the internet at http://www.neurocrine.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurocrine-biosciences-to-present-at-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-300607675.html

SOURCE Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.



