NestUp ® Creatively Connects Health Care and Retirement Savings to Deliver Results

Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Julie Bagley joins Perspective Partners to Help Employees Put Action Behind Smarter Deferred Savings Strategies

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NestUp ® expedites the move towards high-deductible health plans

and health savings accounts (HSAs) that offer transformational potential. Employers and employees deserve a more cost-effective system where both parties save money, gain transparency and maximize their contributions, Julie Bagley believes.

Bagley, with hands-on experience across the health care, HSA, finance and benefits universes, understands how health care cost pressures affect both employers and employees. In August, she joined benefits decision support innovator Perspective Partners, LLC as VP of Business Development for NestUp Managed Deferrals®  and earned the sales award in 2017.

"The current health care benefits system is unsustainable," says Bagley. "NestUp Managed Deferrals offers a creative, comprehensive platform that ties health and wealth benefits together and executes on that plan. Employers can then maximize employee benefits while employees maximize their contribution dollars."

Aligning Health Insurance Coverage with Cost

Many employers fear moving to a high-deductible health plan because they are afraid it would increase out-of-pocket costs for their employees. However, as a health care benefits veteran, Bagley explains to employers that this just isn't true.

"Most employees never utilize even a fraction of the health insurance that their employers provide, which means they are over-insured," Bagley says. "Instead of wasting those premium dollars, it makes sense to spend less on high-deductible health insurance premiums and save the difference in an HSA."

NestUp Managed Deferrals ® takes the pain out of the transition from traditional health insurance to a high-deductible plan paired with an HSA. Perspective Partners pioneered this simple interface four years ago, well ahead of the health-wealth benefit convergence curve. Through the NestUp® platform, employees receive personalized information and suggestions about their HSA and 401(k) contributions in one place. And, they can implement their decisions in two clicks of the mouse during open enrollment.

Benefits Decision Making Innovation

The benefits space is ripe for disruption as current systems are siloed, cumbersome and clunky for both administrators and users. Perspective Partners seeks to close the gap between health and wealth benefits, providing employers and employees with the transparency and decision-making ability to create a better future.

NestUp Managed Deferrals® not only simplifies the process of managing health and wealth contributions, it also creates opportunity for payroll tax savings. Every additional dollar contributed by employers and employees to tax deferred vehicles such as 401(k)s and HSAs saves 7.65 cents in taxes for both employers and employees.

Those savings add up rapidly and can be used toward benefit contributions instead of paying taxes, meaning that both companies and employees can contribute more to their health care and retirement without saving more.

About Perspective Partners and NestUp Managed Deferrals®

Perspective Partners facilitates the transition of employees from viewing HSAs as a pass-through spending account to a vehicle for saving and investing for the health expenses of today and tomorrow. The NestUp Managed Deferrals® platform provides a strong foundation for holistic benefit management, saving money and effectively deploying benefit savings.

Perspective Partners launched NestUp Managed Deferrals® to empower employers and employees to achieve their retirement, health and financial wellness goals. NestUp Managed Deferrals® offers significant benefits to employers and employees by maximizing deferral dollars and clarifying benefits choices.

To schedule a demo of the NestUp Managed Deferrals® platform, call (585) 280-6088.

NestUp Managed Deferrals® is a service of Perspective Partners, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manning & Napier Group, LLC.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestup--creatively-connects-health-care-and-retirement-savings-to-deliver-results-300598044.html

SOURCE Perspective Partners, LLC



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
