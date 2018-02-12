Neovasc to Present at LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN
VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,
TSX: NVCN) today announced that Fred Colen
, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc, is scheduled to present at the LEERINK Partners 7th
Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,
February 14th
at 2:30 pm ET
at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City
.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of Neovasc's website at www.neovasc.com.
About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.
