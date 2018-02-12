medindia
Neovasc to Present at LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, February 12, 2018 General News
NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ,

TSX: NVCN) today announced that Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc, is scheduled to present at the LEERINK Partners 7th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday,
February 14th  at 2:30 pm ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors page of Neovasc's website at www.neovasc.com.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace.  Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015, and the Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe.  For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
