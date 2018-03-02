Neofluidics Announces Collaboration with Pfizer Inc.

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neofluidics, LLC, a microfluidics biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration

with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) that will attempt to create a first-of-its-kind microfluidics-based platform using Neofluidics' proprietary droplet capture technology to evaluate dynamic drug exposure-response relationships.

Standard in vitro studies performed under static conditions do not fully capture the dynamic concentration profiles of drugs, nutrients, and other factors that cells experience in physiological systems. Microfluidics-based approaches could represent a promising alternative to traditional studies that evaluate the relationship between drug pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) using animal models.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Pfizer which, if successful, could potentially bring a new tool to market to enable scientists to gain a new level of confidence for translation from in vitro studies, and therefore help accelerate the overall drug discovery and development process," said Dr. Deepak Solomon, Chief Product Engineer at Neofluidics.

"Existing in vitro cell culture studies are static in nature and severely limit the confidence when translated to in vivo settings," said Dr. Nilesh Gupta, who will be leading Neofluidics' scientific team for the project. "Our in vitro PK/PD microfluidic platform will help to optimize drug PK to drive the desired PD effects, potentially improving the efficiency of translational drug development, and ultimately helping to bring new medicines to patients more quickly."

About Neofluidics, LLC

Neofluidics develops next-generation tools and technology for enhanced microfluidics. Neofluidics' products add unprecedented convenience, increased sensitivity and efficiency to workflows, significantly reducing the costs of bioanalytical testing, measurement, and analysis.

