medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Neofluidics Announces Collaboration with Pfizer Inc.

Friday, March 2, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Neofluidics, LLC, a microfluidics biotechnology company, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration

with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) that will attempt to create a first-of-its-kind microfluidics-based platform using Neofluidics' proprietary droplet capture technology to evaluate dynamic drug exposure-response relationships.

Standard in vitro

studies performed under static conditions do not fully capture the dynamic concentration profiles of drugs, nutrients, and other factors that cells experience in physiological systems. Microfluidics-based approaches could represent a promising alternative to traditional studies that evaluate the relationship between drug pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) using animal models.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Pfizer which, if successful, could potentially bring a new tool to market to enable scientists to gain a new level of confidence for translation from in vitro studies, and therefore help accelerate the overall drug discovery and development process," said Dr. Deepak Solomon, Chief Product Engineer at Neofluidics.  

"Existing in vitro cell culture studies are static in nature and severely limit the confidence when translated to in vivo settings," said Dr. Nilesh Gupta, who will be leading Neofluidics' scientific team for the project. "Our in vitro PK/PD microfluidic platform will help to optimize drug PK to drive the desired PD effects, potentially improving the efficiency of translational drug development, and ultimately helping to bring new medicines to patients more quickly."

About Neofluidics, LLC

Neofluidics develops next-generation tools and technology for enhanced microfluidics.  Neofluidics' products add unprecedented convenience, increased sensitivity and efficiency to workflows, significantly reducing the costs of bioanalytical testing, measurement, and analysis.

For more information, please visit http://www.neofluidics.com/.

Contact: Nilesh Gupta, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Neofluidics LLC, 6650 Lusk Blvd, Suites B101 & B102, San Diego, CA-92121, USA, Phone: (O) 858-412-4547, Email: info@neofluidics.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neofluidics-announces-collaboration-with-pfizer-inc-300607261.html

SOURCE Neofluidics, LLC



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.