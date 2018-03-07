Nektar to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific

Jonathan Zalevsky

Officer,, Ph.D., is scheduled to present at the upcoming Cowen and Company 38Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation

will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investors, Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until April 30, 2018.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

InvestorsJennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics415-482-5585

