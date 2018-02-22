medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Nektar to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year-Ended 2017 on Thursday, March 1, 2018, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets

Thursday, February 22, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) will announce its financial results for the

fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2017, on Thursday, March 1, 2018, after the close of U.S.-based financial markets. Howard Robin, president and chief executive officer, will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m.
Eastern Time (ET)/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

The press release and a live audio-only Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through Monday, April 2, 2018.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)Passcode6299239 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

InvestorsJennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics415-482-5585

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-announce-financial-results-for-the-fourth-quarter-and-year-ended-2017-on-thursday-march-1-2018-after-close-of-us-based-financial-markets-300602412.html

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics



You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.