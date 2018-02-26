medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Neglected Tropical Disease Diagnosis Market Worth $7.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

Monday, February 26, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

SAN FRANCISCO, February 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market

size is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The combined effect of high impact factors such as soaring disease
burden, growing demand for early disease identification, and complementary advancements in technology is expected to drive growth in demand.

     (Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Rising concern regarding Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) and its global impact on population as well as governments has fueled demand for development of early disease detection methods. This growth in concern is evident by launch of a substantial number of programs aiming to combat NTDs.

For instance, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases aims to raise awareness and funding, both of which are essential to control and eliminate the most common NTDs. In addition, various companies are undertaking efforts to develop less complicated and inexpensive diagnostic assays for tropical diseases. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market Analysis Report By Disease (Dengue, Chikungunya), By Diagnostic Method (Conventional, Molecular/Modern), By Service Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/neglected-tropical-diseases-diagnosis-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest: 

  • By disease type, dengue captured the largest share over other NTDs in 2016. Growing dengue cases and development of novel products for its diagnosis is expected to help this segment maintain its dominance in the coming years
  • Conventional diagnostic methods accounted for the majority share owing to high market penetration of these techniques, including pathogen culturing, biochemical methods, gram staining, and serology tests
  • Molecular/modern diagnostic methods are growing at a lucrative pace and are expected to supplant conventional techniques in the coming years. This is majorly due to the advantages of molecular tests with respect to accuracy, specificity, and timelines
  • Centralized services held the largest share in 2016 owing to easy access to these services; however, point-of-care testing (POCT) services are anticipated exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years owing to benefits such as portability and ease of use
  • By end use, home healthcare is expected to be the fastest growing segment as a result of growing popularity and demand for POCT services
  • Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period thanks to constant growth in GDP, presence of a large target population, and high prevalence of neglected tropical diseases in the region
  • Abbott; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and Omega Diagnostics Group PLC are some of the key players operating in this market. 

Browse related reports by Grand View Research: 

  • Genetic Disease Diagnostic Market - Rising incidences of genetic disorders that give rise to wide variety of independent diagnostic procedures globally is predominantly driving the growth of the global genetic disorder diagnostic market.
  • HIV Diagnostics Market - The global HIV diagnostics market was valued at USD 2,173.8 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. 
  • Allergy Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market - The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market size was valued at USD 25,752.6 million in 2014. 
  • STD Diagnostics Market - The Global STD diagnostics market size was valued at over USD 100.0 billion in 2014. 

Grand View Research has segmented the global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market on the basis of disease, diagnostic method, end use, service type, and region: 

  • Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Dengue
    • Chikungunya
    • Rabies
    • Leprosy
    • Buruli Ulcer
    • Yaws
    • Lymphatic Filariasis
    • Taeniasis /Cysticercosis
    • Foodborne Trematodiases
    • Echinococcosis
    • Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis)
    • Dracunculiasis
    • African Trypanosomiasis
    • Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections
    • Onchocerciasis
    • Schistosomiasis
    • Scabies and Other Ectoparasites
    • Snakebite Envenoming
    • Leishmaniasis
  • Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Conventional Method
    • Molecular/Modern Method
  • Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Centralized Service
    • POC Service
  • Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Clinical Labs
    • Hospitals /Clinics
    • Home Healthcare
  • Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) 
    • Asia Pacific
      • India
      • China
      • Indonesia
      • Malaysia
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Venezuela
      • Colombia
    • Middle East & Africa
      • Nigeria
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.

Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/healthcare

About Grand View Research 

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact: Sherry James Corporate Sales Specialist, USA Grand View Research, Inc Phone: +1-415-349-0058 Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519 Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.