Neglected Tropical Disease Diagnosis Market Worth $7.6 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market

USD 7.6 billion

size is expected to reachby 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 4.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The combined effect of high impact factors such as soaring diseaseburden, growing demand for early disease identification, and complementary advancements in technology is expected to drive growth in demand.

Rising concern regarding Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTD) and its global impact on population as well as governments has fueled demand for development of early disease detection methods. This growth in concern is evident by launch of a substantial number of programs aiming to combat NTDs.

For instance, the Global Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases aims to raise awareness and funding, both of which are essential to control and eliminate the most common NTDs. In addition, various companies are undertaking efforts to develop less complicated and inexpensive diagnostic assays for tropical diseases. This, in turn, is anticipated to support the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

By disease type, dengue captured the largest share over other NTDs in 2016. Growing dengue cases and development of novel products for its diagnosis is expected to help this segment maintain its dominance in the coming years

Conventional diagnostic methods accounted for the majority share owing to high market penetration of these techniques, including pathogen culturing, biochemical methods, gram staining, and serology tests

Molecular/modern diagnostic methods are growing at a lucrative pace and are expected to supplant conventional techniques in the coming years. This is majorly due to the advantages of molecular tests with respect to accuracy, specificity, and timelines

Centralized services held the largest share in 2016 owing to easy access to these services; however, point-of-care testing (POCT) services are anticipated exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years owing to benefits such as portability and ease of use

By end use, home healthcare is expected to be the fastest growing segment as a result of growing popularity and demand for POCT services

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period thanks to constant growth in GDP, presence of a large target population, and high prevalence of neglected tropical diseases in the region

Grand View Research has segmented the global neglected tropical diseases diagnosis market on the basis of disease, diagnostic method, end use, service type, and region:

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Dengue Chikungunya Rabies Leprosy Buruli Ulcer Yaws Lymphatic Filariasis Taeniasis /Cysticercosis Foodborne Trematodiases Echinococcosis Chagas Disease (American Trypanosomiasis) Dracunculiasis African Trypanosomiasis Soil-transmitted Helminth Infections Onchocerciasis Schistosomiasis Scabies and Other Ectoparasites Snakebite Envenoming Leishmaniasis

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Conventional Method Molecular/Modern Method

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Centralized Service POC Service

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Clinical Labs Hospitals /Clinics Home Healthcare

Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Asia Pacific India China Indonesia Malaysia Latin America Brazil Venezuela Colombia Middle East & Africa Nigeria North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K.



