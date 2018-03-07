Natural Products Expo West 2018 Opens with Announcement of 10 Trends Giving Rise to Innovation in Food & Consumer Products

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Hope Network today kicked off the 38th annual Natural

Sunday,

Anaheim

Products Expo West & Engredea, the industry's largest tradeshow, with the announcement of 10 trends to watch in natural and organic foods; beauty and home products; and supplements and ingredients. The event runs today throughat the newly expandedConvention Center.

Natural Products Expo West is the leading show for tracking the trends that drive innovation in food and consumer products with more than 3,500 exhibiting companies, including more than 600 brands making their Expo West debut. This year, New Hope Network's content and research team will be watching the following 10 trends, highlighting companies and products that authentically support long-term healthy lifestyles and are more sustainable for the planet.

Environmental ExpectationsToday's environmentally aware consumer has her eye on details—and she's also armed with tools to sort them out. So, for brands, having an environmental statement is no longer enough. Companies in-tune with eco-conscious consumers have an environmental purpose with measurable actions that are crucial elements of their brand storyline. Product examples: Choice Organic Teas Wellness Teas, Kashi Cinnamon French Toast, Cacoco Drinking Chocolate 75% Mint Dark with Spearmint. Stress and Sleep SolutionsStudies show that most Americans suffer from moderate to high stress, which places them at a higher likelihood for chronic inflammation and sleeplessness. Consumers have long been bombarded with a fire hose of caffeinated energy beverages, bars and snacks that only temporarily mitigate symptoms of the sleep-stress cycle. Thankfully, brands are getting smarter by promoting products that encourage wakeful calm and relaxation during the day, and deep uninterrupted sleep at night via adaptogenic herbs, minerals and more. Product examples: Som Sleep, Source Naturals NightWell, Goldthread Plant Based Tonics. The World TravelerThanks to worldly entrepreneurs, shoppers don't have to go far to get a taste of something new. Yes, globally inspired foods are booming. And behind the businesses making them are founders with stories and personal connections to their products that emanate a sense of authenticity that consumers pick up on. Product examples: Naughty Noah's Vietnamese Pho Noodles, Yai's Thai Spicy Thai Relish, Wünder Creamery Grass Fed Quark. Plant-Based for AllThe recent surge in high-quality meat and dairy alternatives continues as natural brands innovate with convincing swaps for yogurt, cheese, ice cream and burgers made with healthier nuts, legumes, vegetables and grains. The lesson? Plant-based eating doesn't need to mean sacrifice. In the past, people have traditionally chosen veganism due to health, ethical or environmental reasons. Now, they can add taste and convenience to the mix. Product examples: COYO Vanilla Bean, Your Super Muscle Power, Frill The Frozen Smoothie Intense Chocolate. Waste NotOne company's throw-away may be another company's treasure. Food businesses have the unique opportunity to both reduce landfill-bound waste and create cool new offerings by utilizing byproducts as ingredients in their finished products. Product examples: Alvarado Street Bakery Sprouted Wheat & Coffee Flour Bread, Barnana Himalayan Pink Sea Salt Plantain Chips, Portland Pet Food Brew Biscuits. Tribal Evolution Followers of the paleo diet have been some of the most vocal proponents on social media—one search on Pinterest and you'll find inventive caveman-approved recipes such as coconut "breaded" chicken and dairy-free quiches. And certification labels such as Whole30 Approved have made it easier than ever to find products that eschew grains, dairy, legumes and sugar. But food tribes are experiencing a breakdown of the dogmatic principles that argue an all-or-nothing method—rarely are they sustainable, anyway. New-wave tribal eaters tend to adopt tenets of a specific diet and take a balanced approach to finding products with nutrient-dense, whole-food ingredients. Fad diets are out. Long-term health is in. Product examples: Applegate Naturals No Sugar Bacon, Base Culture Sandwich Bread, LesserEvil Paleo Puffs. Buzz for CBDThe many health-promoting properties of cannabidiol, or CBD, has put this ingredient on everyone's radar. Now the gold rush is on as legacy brands and startups alike incorporate full-spectrum industrial hemp-derived oil containing CBD into topical products and supplements. But to build an industry effectively, CBD companies must act like responsible supplement and functional food and beverage companies—they must test incoming materials, make products that meet their label claim and not make drug claims. Product examples: Sagely Naturals Hemp CBD Cream, NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil, Barlean's Organic Ideal CBD Hemp Oil. Accelerating Success Incubators and accelerators that assist startups by offering office space, training, connections, mentorship, community kitchens and sometimes funds are a driving force behind some of the most innovative new brands. These alternative forms of capital and resource acquisition help fledgling companies succeed, and garner the interest of venture capital firms and CPGs seeking new, on-trend investments. Product examples: Crunchsters Sprouted Protein Snack, Snow Monkey Superfood Ice Treat, Bizzy Organic Cold Brew Coffee Double Shot. RegenerationDoing no harm is an imperative, but healing the harm that's already been done to the earth is among the richest opportunities for agriculture and the food industry. Supporting the regenerative agriculture movement places companies squarely on the solution side of multiple issues in a single move: good for climate, good for healthy farm communities and good for nutrient-packed dinner plates. Not a bad way to ramp up a values-based product portfolio. Product examples: EPIC Oven Baked Pork Rinds, Patagonia Provisions Buffalo Jerky, Serenity Kids 100% Grass Fed Beef with Organic Kale & Sweet Potato. Have it Your WayIn line with the "maker movement," products that tell a story and deeply connect and empower consumers are gaining traction. This trend is deeply tied to trust—why buy foods with unpronounceable ingredients (even if they are natural gums, starches and fibers) if you can easily make it yourself? DIY is also about customizing food and beverages so people can achieve their best personal health. Product examples: NutraMilk Nut Processor, Creation Nation Protein Bar Mix, Wildway Smoothie Bowl Starter Mix.

To view these trends and products images, visit the online gallery at newhope.com.

All Natural Products Expo West badge holders can catch an overview of how each natural and organic product category is performing, and dig into the trends driving the industry, at The State of the Natural Industry session, from 8:45am to 10:00am Pacific Time on Thursday, March 8.

Industry watchers who are unable to attend Natural Products Expo West may view the State of the Natural Products Industry session for free via livestream and join in the #ExpoWestTrends conversation online. During the livestream, @NatProdExpo and @Mamavation will host a Twitter discussion to bring together the experts on stage with everyone watching online. Follow #ExpoWestTrends during the livestream to join in.

"Every year we see brand new trends rise up alongside the evolution of movements that have shaped this industry," said Carlotta Mast, Senior Vice President of Content and Insights, New Hope Network. "The new products on display are an outcome of changing consumer preferences. In recent years, social media influencers have exponentially grown awareness among consumers that with every purchase they can make a choice that is healthier for their bodies, for the planet and for the people who grow our food and make our products. Nowhere is that power more evident than on the floor of Natural Products Expo West."

