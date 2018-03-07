medindia
National Minority Quality Forum Announces 2018 Lifetime Achievement Awards

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 Lifestyle News
Let's celebrate Congressman Lewis and Merck CEO Frazier for their tireless work

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) has announced the recipients

of its 2018 Lifetime Achievement Awards. Though John Lewis and Ken Frazier hail from different walks of life, they each share a common goal of building healthy and sustainable communities. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes achievement in ensuring that the nation's most vulnerable receive optimal health care.

Civil-rights leader and Congressman John Lewis represents the Fifth District in Atlanta, GA. He is renowned for his leadership and the sacrifices he has made for this country. The congressman's leadership in health-care policy has helped marginalized communities receive better care. His work with Medicare and Medicaid has provided millions of seniors, disabled persons, and members of minority communities with access to health care and medicine. "We face significant challenges," he says, "but we cannot break that commitment of health care for the most vulnerable among us and I will not allow our budget to be balanced on the backs of people who can least afford it. I am honored to receive this award from the National Minority Quality Forum, an organization that is committed to data-driven solutions to help our most vulnerable."

Kenneth C. Frazier is Chairman and CEO of Merck & Co. He has been successful in leading the Fortune 500 company to develop and deliver medicines and vaccines that improve the health of communities, including those which are underserved.  Frazier says, "While a fundamental responsibility of business leaders is to create value for shareholders, I think businesses also exist to deliver value to society." 

Announcing this year's awards, Gary Puckrein, PhD, President and CEO of the National Minority Quality Forum, stated, "It is an honor to recognize these two men, both defenders of health care for all and each a pillar in his chosen field. Their efforts have borne out the mission of the National Minority Quality Forum: to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire US population."

Congressman Lewis and Mr. Frazier will receive their Lifetime Achievement Awards at the National Minority Quality Forum's 15th Annual Summit on Health Disparities Gala on the evening of April 17th in Washington, DC.

About the Forum: The National Minority Quality Forum assists health-care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policy makers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire US population, including minorities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-minority-quality-forum-announces-2018-lifetime-achievement-awards-300609455.html

SOURCE National Minority Quality Forum



