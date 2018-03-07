National Minority Quality Forum Announces 2018 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Minority Quality Forum is proud to announce the selection
of the 2018 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health. After receiving hundreds of applications from healthcare professionals across the country, these 40 represent the next generation of thought leaders in reducing health disparities.
"Here at
the NMQF, we are truly excited about this next class of honorees and recognizing them at our annual leadership summit," stated NMQF President & CEO Dr. Gary Puckrein
. "The 2018 winners are doing amazing things that both better and diversify the healthcare marketplace. They serve as positive role models for our next generation of leaders in minority health."
"I am excited to meet this year's 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health at the CBC Spring Health Braintrust," said Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust Chair Dr. Robin Kelly. "Our country needs new leaders to fulfill the dream of eliminating health disparities in a generation. Fresh ideas and new approaches are needed to decrease health inequalities for minority communities currently suffering from poor access to quality healthcare."
40 Under 40 recipients will receive their award at the 2018 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities Gala Dinner on April 17. For more information on the 2018 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and CBC Spring Health Braintrust please visit http://www.nmqf.org/2018-nmqf-leadership-summit-on-health-disparities-and-spring-health-braintrust/.
2018 Winners:
Vivian Jolley Bea, MD, MBSMD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper
Melynda Barnes, MDENT and Allergy Associates, LLP
Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MDHealth Digital Ventures
Alison Brown, MS, PhDTufts Medical Center
Jada Bush, PharmDWalgreens
Kendrick T. Clack, MS, APRN, FNP-C, AAHIV-SNational Black Nurses Association, Inc.
Christopher Allen Clarke, MPAUniversity of Michigan School of Public Health
Tina Comissiong Dickson, Esq., MPASchneider Regional Medical Center
Sarah Johnson Conway, MDJohns Hopkins School of Medicine
Adolfo G. Cuevas, PhDTufts University
Denise De Las Nueces, MD, MPHBoston Health Care for the Homeless Program
Brandi Kaye Freeman, MD, MSUniversity of Colorado School of Medicine
Vivek Garg, MD, MBACareMore Health
Dalmacio Flores, PhD, ACRNUniversity of Pennsylvania
L'Issa L. Gates, MD, FAAPOchsner Health System
Nia Heard-Garris, MD, MScAnn & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago/Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine
Sophia O. Hector, MPHFlorida Department of Health-Hillsborough County
Joseph Johnson, DOAmerican Medical Student Association
Kaustubh Kale, MS, MSMAventusoft LLC
Joneigh S. Khaldun, MD, MPH, FACEPDetroit Health Department
Dhruv Khullar, MD, MPPWeill Cornell Medical College
LaTasha H. Lee, PhD, MPHAmerican Society of Hematology
Imani R Lewis, MHA, MPH, PCMH CCEMeridian Health
Antonio MartinezImperial Beach Community Clinic
Denise A. Martinez, MDCarver College of Medicine, University of Iowa
Michelle Morse, MD, MPHEqualHealth
Thaddeus Khangan PhamHawaii Department of Health
Nicole Lee Plenty, MD, MPH, MSCommunity Health Network, Indianapolis, IN
La Roux Pendleton, MPHCalifornia Department of Public Health
Jennifer L. Porter, MPH, MCHESChildren's National Health System
Lauren R. Powell, MPA, PhDVirginia Department of Health
Nadia M. Richardson, PhDNo More Martyrs
Crystal A. Riley, PharmD, MHA, MBABaxter Healthcare Corporation
Amber Robins, MD, MBAGeorgetown University School of Medicine
Cedric L. Salone PharmD, MPHEdward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
Carlos S. Smith, DDS, MDivVirginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry
Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPHTidelands Health MUSC Family Medicine Residency Program
Kevin S. Wang, MD, FAAFPSwedish First Hill Family Medicine Residency Program
Christopher Watson, MD, MPHIndiana University School of Medicine
B. Cameron Webb, MD, JDUniversity of Virginia School of Medicine
