National Minority Quality Forum Announces 2018 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health Award Winners

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Minority Quality Forum is proud to announce the selection

of the 2018 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health. After receiving hundreds of applications from healthcare professionals across the country, these 40 represent the next generation of thought leaders in reducing health disparities.

"Here at

Gary Puckrein

the NMQF, we are truly excited about this next class of honorees and recognizing them at our annual leadership summit," stated NMQF President & CEO Dr.. "The 2018 winners are doing amazing things that both better and diversify the healthcare marketplace. They serve as positive role models for our next generation of leaders in minority health."

"I am excited to meet this year's 40 Under 40 Leaders in Minority Health at the CBC Spring Health Braintrust," said Congressional Black Caucus Health Braintrust Chair Dr. Robin Kelly. "Our country needs new leaders to fulfill the dream of eliminating health disparities in a generation. Fresh ideas and new approaches are needed to decrease health inequalities for minority communities currently suffering from poor access to quality healthcare."

40 Under 40 recipients will receive their award at the 2018 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities Gala Dinner on April 17. For more information on the 2018 NMQF Leadership Summit on Health Disparities and CBC Spring Health Braintrust please visit http://www.nmqf.org/2018-nmqf-leadership-summit-on-health-disparities-and-spring-health-braintrust/.

2018 Winners:

Vivian Jolley Bea, MD, MBSMD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper

Melynda Barnes, MDENT and Allergy Associates, LLP

Dhaval G. Bhanusali, MDHealth Digital Ventures

Alison Brown, MS, PhDTufts Medical Center

Jada Bush, PharmDWalgreens

Kendrick T. Clack, MS, APRN, FNP-C, AAHIV-SNational Black Nurses Association, Inc.

Christopher Allen Clarke, MPAUniversity of Michigan School of Public Health

Tina Comissiong Dickson, Esq., MPASchneider Regional Medical Center

Sarah Johnson Conway, MDJohns Hopkins School of Medicine

Adolfo G. Cuevas, PhDTufts University

Denise De Las Nueces, MD, MPHBoston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Brandi Kaye Freeman, MD, MSUniversity of Colorado School of Medicine

Vivek Garg, MD, MBACareMore Health

Dalmacio Flores, PhD, ACRNUniversity of Pennsylvania

L'Issa L. Gates, MD, FAAPOchsner Health System

Nia Heard-Garris, MD, MScAnn & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago/Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Sophia O. Hector, MPHFlorida Department of Health-Hillsborough County

Joseph Johnson, DOAmerican Medical Student Association

Kaustubh Kale, MS, MSMAventusoft LLC

Joneigh S. Khaldun, MD, MPH, FACEPDetroit Health Department

Dhruv Khullar, MD, MPPWeill Cornell Medical College

LaTasha H. Lee, PhD, MPHAmerican Society of Hematology

Imani R Lewis, MHA, MPH, PCMH CCEMeridian Health

Antonio MartinezImperial Beach Community Clinic

Denise A. Martinez, MDCarver College of Medicine, University of Iowa

Michelle Morse, MD, MPHEqualHealth

Thaddeus Khangan PhamHawaii Department of Health

Nicole Lee Plenty, MD, MPH, MSCommunity Health Network, Indianapolis, IN

La Roux Pendleton, MPHCalifornia Department of Public Health

Jennifer L. Porter, MPH, MCHESChildren's National Health System

Lauren R. Powell, MPA, PhDVirginia Department of Health

Nadia M. Richardson, PhDNo More Martyrs

Crystal A. Riley, PharmD, MHA, MBABaxter Healthcare Corporation

Amber Robins, MD, MBAGeorgetown University School of Medicine

Cedric L. Salone PharmD, MPHEdward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

Carlos S. Smith, DDS, MDivVirginia Commonwealth University School of Dentistry

Brintha Vasagar, MD, MPHTidelands Health MUSC Family Medicine Residency Program

Kevin S. Wang, MD, FAAFPSwedish First Hill Family Medicine Residency Program

Christopher Watson, MD, MPHIndiana University School of Medicine

B. Cameron Webb, MD, JDUniversity of Virginia School of Medicine

