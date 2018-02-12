National Alliance for Hispanic Health Brings NIH's All of Us Journey to Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore., Feb. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Oregon State University and the

Thursday, February 15, 2018

the United States

National Alliance for Hispanic Health will host the National Institutes of Health'sJourney on. The traveling, hands-on exhibit raises awareness about theResearchProgram—an ambitious effort to gather data from 1 million or more people living into accelerate research and improve health.

"We are glad the National Alliance for Hispanic Health recognizes our region as an important stop on the national tour and they are taking on a national effort to focus on the Hispanic population. If you look at most biomedical, behavioral or social science research, it doesn't involve the Hispanic population," said Javier Nieto, Dean of the College of Public Health and Human Sciences. "Most clinical trials and large population health studies do not include Hispanic participants. It is our duty to figure out how we can better their lives through science." Campus and community members are invited to come learn about the program and get information on healthy living and preventing disease. Corvallis is one stop on the All of Us Journey's 37-week national tour.

"All of Us is so important to shaping the future of health in the United States," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group. "This research program will bring together communities throughout the United States to drive new discoveries, which may lead to earlier disease identification, more precise treatment solutions and better health outcomes for all in the future."

Who: Oregon State University and All of Us Research ProgramWhat: Traveling exhibitWhen: Thursday, February 15, from 10am to 3pm (Media suggested times 10-11:30 a.m.)Where: Brick Mall off the NE corner of the Memorial Union; 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis, Oregon 97331. Why: To provide community and campus members information on the program and precision medicine.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (the Alliance) – The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted non-partisan advocate for the best health outcomes for all. The Alliance represents thousands of Hispanic health providers across the nation providing services to more than 15 million each year. For more information, visit https://www.healthyamericas.org or call the Alliance's Su Familia National Hispanic Family Health Helpline at 1-866-783-2645.

Precision Medicine Initiative, All of Us, the All of Us logo, and "The Future of Health Begins with You" are service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

