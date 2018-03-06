Nashville Skin Welcomes Dr. Jane Danahy and Kalyn Crosby, FNP-BC, and Announces Two Brand New Locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville Skin is expanding again, as it introduces two new

expert skin health providers and opens two new locations to better serve the dermatologic needs and to continue being the neighborhood skin healthcare provider of central. The two new locations include the large, state-of-the-art facility at 2301 21st Ave S., replacing their old 21st Ave. address and an office in(6130 Nolensville Pike,, 37211). Joining the expert team of skin practitioners are Dr.and, FNP-BC.

"I'm very pleased to join Nashville Skin," says Dr. Danahy, who joined the practice in January. "After 15 years in Boston, Massachusetts, I've adjusted quite well to Nashville and look forward to continuing to serve the dermatologic needs of patients, especially as we open the Nolensville location. It's a pleasure to meet so many nice, wonderful people – from patients to the Nashville Skin team to people I meet every day around town – all showering me with Southern hospitality."

Before working in private practice in the Boston area, Dr. Danahy was highly involved in academic settings in both Rhode Island and Michigan. She will be working out of the Centennial, Clarksville, and brand-new Nolensville offices. As for Kentucky native and Vanderbilt graduate Ms. Crosby, being able to work at Nashville Skin means she remains in her 2nd "home."

"I'm very happy to remain in Nashville and to have the chance to work for such a distinguished skin care center with a committed, dedicated team of specialists," Ms. Crosby says. "I look forward to seeing and treating patients with a variety of cosmetic and medical dermatology needs. Nothing is better in my career than relieving the concerns of anxious dermatology patients."

From general dermatology to skin cancer, and from aesthetic treatments to surgical procedures, Nashville Skin continues to care for greater Nashville's skin care needs. With a fully-accredited Mohs lab on-site and state-of-the-art cosmetic facilities and services, they are fully prepared to handle all skin care needs and concerns. For more information about what services they provide, as well as for more about their experienced and highly-acclaimed specialists, visit https://NashSkin.com/About/.

Says Dr. Danahy, "I look forward to serving the dermatologic needs of patients from all over central Tennessee. Regardless of your concern, medical or cosmetic, minor or major – or even if you don't have any current skin care needs – please stop into the brand-new Nolensville office or other locations and say hi!"

Adds Ms. Crosby, who'll be working out of the 21st Avenue office, "The new facility on 21st Avenue is amazing, comfortable, and already prepared to serve your needs. Please stop in anytime to say hi or to discuss your aesthetic or medical concerns."

ABOUT NASHVILLE SKIN

Nashville Skin is greater Nashville's largest and most unique dermatology and aesthetic skin care practice. Offering over 150 years of combined total experience, the team of dedicated, highly trained, and compassionate board-certified dermatologists, Mohs surgeons, and nurse practitioners is complemented by aestheticians, physician assistants, and skin experts. Each member of the Nashville Skin team is devoted to taking care of patients who are dealing with a wide variety of skin concerns and aesthetic issues using the latest in cutting-edge techniques and treatments. The practice is founded on five main principles: caring for patients throughout the greater Nashville area; delivering results through innovation and education; administering gold standard treatment in the comfort and convenience of multiple locations by an extensive team of experts; being at the forefront of state-of-the-art innovation; and partnering with the families of Nashville to provide the best care for overall health and well-being.

